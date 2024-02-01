Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

The first musical of 2024 has officially arrived! The stars came out to Studio 54 earlier this week to celebrate the opening of Days of Wine and Roses, the new musical led by Brian d'Arcy James and Kelli O'Hara.

The pair stars in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

Watch below as we take you to the red carpet with special guests Vanessa Williams, Donna Murphy, Victoria Clark, Bernadette Peters, and more!