Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Days of Wine and Roses is running on Broadway at Studio 54.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 2 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 3 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 4 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025

Days of Wine and Roses Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

The first musical of 2024 has officially arrived! The stars came out to Studio 54 earlier this week to celebrate the opening of Days of Wine and Roses, the new musical led by Brian d'Arcy James and Kelli O'Hara.

The pair stars in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family.  Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

Watch below as we take you to the red carpet with special guests Vanessa Williams, Donna Murphy, Victoria Clark, Bernadette Peters, and more!



Opening Night Coverage



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

In this video, watch highlights of Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James in Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway!

2
Photos: First Look at DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

Get a first look at photos of Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James in Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway.

3
Kelli O’Hara & Brian d’Arcy James to Join Conversation at 92NY Photo
Kelli O’Hara & Brian d’Arcy James to Join Conversation at 92NY

92NY will present a performance of the searing new musical, Days of Wine and Roses, followed by a conversation with Kelli O’Hara, Brian d’Arcy James and additional cast members.

4
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Launch Digital Rush Policy Photo
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Launch Digital Rush Policy

The Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses is launching a digital rush policy. Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!... (read more about this author)

Video: Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLICVideo: Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIOVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Video: WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink)Video: WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink)
Video: The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary CelebrationVideo: The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Video
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
The Encores! Orchestra Rehearses JELLY'S LAST JAM Video
The Encores! Orchestra Rehearses JELLY'S LAST JAM
Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM! Video
Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
CHICAGO

Recommended For You