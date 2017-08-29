Cynthia Erivo to Play Singer in BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE Movie

THE COLOR PURPLE Tony winner Cynthia Erivo has signed on for Drew Goddard's upcoming thriller BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that "the story is set at a run-down hotel near California's Lake Tahoe named the El Royale and centers on a cast of characters whose own shady agendas will violently collide."

Erivo will play "a down-on-her-luck singer who is in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Chris Hemsworth and Jeff Bridges are in talks to join the project, which features Cailee Spaeny as "an impressionable Southern girl."

Goddard also wrote the script. Filming is set to begin in January for the 20th Century Fox picture.

Aside from her Tony-winning role in Broadway's revival of THE COLOR PURPLE, Erivo also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, and her performance on THE TODAY SHOW nabbed she and the cast a Daytime Creative Emmy. The actress also starred in the UK tour of SISTER ACT and played 'Celie' in the Menier Chocolate Factory production of THE COLOR PURPLE in 2013.

Erivo's upcoming big screen projects include WIDOWS alongside Viola Davis and the Harriet Tubman biopic HARRIET.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

