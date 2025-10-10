Cynthia Erivo to Campaign for Lead Actress for WICKED: FOR GOOD

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the Wicked: For Good awards campaign, Cynthia Erivo will once again be featured in the lead actress category for her performance as Elphaba in part two of the movie musical, Variety reports. As was the case for Part One, Ariana Grande will be eligible as a supporting actress as the character of Glinda.

During the original Broadway production, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth went head-to-head for Best Actress in a Musical at the Tony Awards for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. Menzel ultimately won the award.

If the Grande and Erivo are again nominated at the Academy Awards, they would mark the seventh and eighth actors to receive the honor for playing the same roles twice. Previous performers on the list are Bing Crosby, Peter O’Toole, Al Pacino, Al Pacino, Cate Blanchett, and Sylvester Stallone.

Following the opening of ticket sales on Wednesday, Fandango shared that Wicked: For Good is now their best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025. Last year, Wicked: Part One became Fandango’s No. 2 first-day ticket pre-seller for 2024, behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters here.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Part One of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.