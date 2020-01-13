Cynthia Erivo, Sam Mendes & More are Nominated for 2020 OSCARS - See the Full List!

This morning, Actor and producer John Cho and actor/writer/producer Issa Rae hosted the two-part live presentation of the Oscars 2020 nominations announcement for all 24 Oscar categories.

Cynthia Erivo received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for starring in Harriet. Erivo is nominated alongside Renée Zellweger for her role in Judy and Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story.

Adam Driver received a Best Actor nomination for starring in Marriage Story. He was nominated alongside Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

In the Best Supporting Actress category, Scarlett Johansson received a nomination for Jojo Rabbit. Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, and Al Pacino all received nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Sam Mendes received a nomination for Best Director for 1917. He also received a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination, and the film is up for Best Picture.

The nominations in the Best Original song category are Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo for "Stand Up" from Harriet, Kristen Anderson Lopez & Robert Lopez for "Into The Unknown" for Frozen II. Elton John & Bernie Taupin for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman, Chrissy Metz for "I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough, and Randy Newman for "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4.

The Lion King received a nomination for Best Visual Effects, but did not receive one for Best Animated Feature. Frozen 2 was also snubbed in this category.

France's Les Miserables was nominated for Best International Feature.

See the full list of nominees below!

Oscars 2020 will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. "Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet" will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Best Picture

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix., "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Margot Robbie," Bombshell"

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Best Adapted Screenplay

"The Irishman," Steven Zaillian

"Jojo Rabbit, " Taika Waititi

"Joker," Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

"Little Women, " Greta Gerwig

"The Two Popes," Anthony McCarten

Best Original Screenplay

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

Best Cinematography

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Best Costume Design

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"The Irishman"

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

1917

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Best Original Score

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Best Original Song

Randy Newman - "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4)

Chrissy Metz - "I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough)

Elton John & Bernie Taupin - "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman)

Kristen Anderson Lopez & Robert Lopez - "Into The Unknown" (Frozen II)

Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo - "Stand Up" (Harriet)

Best Production Design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Sound Editing

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Best Sound Mixing

"Ad Astra"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Animated Short

"Dcera (Daughter)"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

Best Documentary Feature

"American Factory"

"The Cave"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

Best Documentary Short

"In the Absence"

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman"

"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

Best International Feature

"Corpus Christi" (Poland)

"Honeyland" (North Macedonia)

"Les Miserables" (France)

"Pain and Glory" (Spain)

"Parasite" (South Korea)

Best Live Action Short

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbors' Window"

"Sariahs"

"A Sister"





Related Articles