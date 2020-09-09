Cynthia Erivo, Josh Groban, Oprah Winfrey, Jane Fonda and More Join Virtual 2020 CAROUSEL OF HOPE BALL

The CAROUSEL OF HOPE BALL will take place on Saturday, October 10.

Event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis announced today that the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball will go virtual on Saturday, October 10, 2020. The biennial event, which is dedicated to raising funds for clinical care and diabetes research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, will stream exclusively on PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV, PEOPLE social platforms (Facebook and Twitter) and PEOPLE YouTube. This year's event will celebrate two very significant occasions - Davis' 90th birthday, and the 40th Anniversary of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. The evening will be filled with once-in-a-lifetime performances and special appearances from icons including Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager, Tony Bennett, Andrea Bocelli, George Clooney, Dame Joan Collins, Clive Davis, Robert De Niro, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Jane Fonda, David Foster, David Geffen, Josh Groban, Samuel L. Jackson, Quincy Jones, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert, Jay Leno, Rob Lowe, Nigel Lythgoe, Barry Manilow, Judge Judy Sheindlin, Diane Warren, Dionne Warwick, Oprah Winfrey, Henry Winkler, and many more!

Speaking on the event, Barbara Davis, said, "We are looking forward to hosting another sensational event, and bringing together our Carousel of Hope family to raise awareness and funds to fight his life-altering disease. We could not be more proud to commemorate 40 years of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, and the revolutionary work being done to care for those in need!"

Added Dana Davis, "While the event will certainly look different this year, and we are saddened that we can't all be together, we know it will still be the kind of extraordinary and memorable evening that Carousel of Hope has delivered for many years! We are so proud to be working with our longtime friends and collaborators, and some inspired new talent, in order to bring this historic event into the virtual world."

As previously announced, this year's event will feature Jay Leno as master of ceremonies, David Foster as music director, George Schlatter as honorary producer, and Clive Davis and Quincy Jones as music chairmen. The event will be produced and directed by Erich Bergen and Marc Johnston. 2020 marks the 34th Carousel Ball, where guests will enjoy a silent auction, exciting entertainment, and musical performances. Rated #1 Benefit in Southern California by BizBash for multiple years, this star-studded evening is not to be missed. For additional information about the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball, and to reserve a virtual spot, visit: carouselofhope.org.

The most recent Carousel of Hope Ball, hosted in 2018, honored Robert De Niro with the "Brass Ring Award" and featured show-stopping performances by legends Gladys Knight, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, and David Foster. The gala alone raised over $1.9 Million. Previous "Brass Ring Award" honorees include Frank Sinatra, Hillary Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Sir Sidney Poitier, David Foster, Halle Berry, Sherry Lansing and many more.

Since its inception in 1978, the iconic event has been a Hollywood favorite, uniting entertainment, sports, and business industry leaders from all areas for a night dedicated to raising awareness and, ultimately, finding a cure for diabetes. Diabetes, which afflicts over 30 million people in the United States alone, is rapidly on the rise. It is estimated that each year, approximately 50,000 Americans are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Of those, 25,000 are children. The Carousel Balls have raised more than $105 million to date, with proceeds benefitting the Children's Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. Funds are raised through sponsorships, dinner tickets, a live and silent auction, and contributions.

For the latest news and information regarding the Children's Diabetes Foundation, be sure to follow on social media and join the conversation using #CarouselOfHope.

