Current Queens Of SIX On Broadway Set Final Performance Dates

The current Broadway Queens of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's musical SIX will play their final performances at Lena Horne Theatre in the coming months.

Jasmine Forsberg (Jane Seymour) will play her final performance on January 12, 2025. Didi Romero (Katherine Howard) will play her final performance on February 9, 2025. Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon), Storm Lever (Anne Boleyn), Olivia Donalson (Anna of Cleves) and Gabriela Carrillo (Catherine Parr) will play their final performance on February 17, 2025. New casting for the Broadway production will be announced soon.

The current Broadway cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jessie Davidson, Jana Larell Glover, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, and Jenny Mollet as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has been streamed over 123 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran. Broadway's SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT and SIX the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) have collectively been streamed over 1 billion times.

The Boleyn tour of SIX is currently playing cities throughout the US.

SIX is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK, on tour throughout Europe and Australia, and in Singapore. An engagement in Tokyo begins in January 2025.