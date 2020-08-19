Cuomo Has No Date Planned For Reopening of Movie Theaters in New York

This comes after Cuomo announced that gyms will be able to reopen beginning next week.

When will movie theaters reopen in New York? Governor Andrew Cuomo says he does not currently have a date set, Syracuse.com reports.

"It's the level of risk. If you look at our metrics, we started [reopening] with the most essential business that posed the least risk. And then it was the gradation to the least essential businesses that posed the most risk," Cuomo said during a press briefing.

"I am sure there is a whole group people who say, 'I cannot live without going to the movies.' But on a relative risk scale, a movie theater is less essential and poses a high risk. It is congregant. It is one ventilation system. You are seated there for a long period of time," he said. "Even if you are at 50% capacity with one or two seats between the two of you, this is a risk situation and ... movie theaters are not that high on the list of essentials."

"Yes, gyms for more New Yorkers are more essential than movie theaters," he said.

