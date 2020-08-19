Cuomo Has No Date Planned For Reopening of Movie Theaters in New York
This comes after Cuomo announced that gyms will be able to reopen beginning next week.
When will movie theaters reopen in New York? Governor Andrew Cuomo says he does not currently have a date set, Syracuse.com reports.
"It's the level of risk. If you look at our metrics, we started [reopening] with the most essential business that posed the least risk. And then it was the gradation to the least essential businesses that posed the most risk," Cuomo said during a press briefing.
"I am sure there is a whole group people who say, 'I cannot live without going to the movies.' But on a relative risk scale, a movie theater is less essential and poses a high risk. It is congregant. It is one ventilation system. You are seated there for a long period of time," he said. "Even if you are at 50% capacity with one or two seats between the two of you, this is a risk situation and ... movie theaters are not that high on the list of essentials."
This comes after Cuomo announced that gyms will be able to reopen beginning next week.
"Yes, gyms for more New Yorkers are more essential than movie theaters," he said.
Read more on Syracuse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson and More From PITCH PERFECT Reunite to Perform 'Love on Top'
The Barden Bellas are back! Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and more have reunited virtually, performing 'Love...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Fan Wows Lin-Manuel Miranda with Drum Cover of 'Guns n' Ships'
One Hamil-fan caught the attention of Hamilton-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda with his astounding drum cover of one of the musical's most notoriously diff...
Josh Groban Announces New Album 'Harmony,' Virtual Broadway Concert Set for Fall 2020
Global superstar Josh Groban announced today that he will be releasing a brand new album, Harmony, this November. ...
Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
Producer Mark Cortale announced today that award-winning stars of the stage and screen Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, and returning by popular demand Je...
Cameron Mackintosh Makes 200 UK Theatre Employees Redundant
Producer Cameron Mackintosh has made approximately 200 UK theatre employees redundant....
VIDEO: Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, André De Shields and Kimberly Marable Perform Songs From HADESTOWN
Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, André De Shields and Kimberly Marable recently performed songs from Hadestown at private event!...