Cuba's Malpaso Dance Company to Return to The Joyce Theater in October

The Joyce Theater Foundation and its producing and touring division Joyce Theater Productions will welcome the return of Malpaso Dance Companywith a triple bill of envelope-pushing works that reflect the company's ever-expanding presence in the world of dance. Celebrating its 10th anniversary season, the Cuban powerhouse company will play The Joyce Theater from October 4-9. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Known for the grace and athleticism of its dancers and its varied repertoire from native and international choreographers, Malpaso Dance Company returns to The Joyce with a trio of works that embodies that bold vision. Developed in tandem with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Elemental is one of the company's latest commissions, created by Robyn Mineko Williams as a full company work. Also on tap is Stillness in Bloom, the company's second collaboration with Aszure Barton, initially created as a film and later developed into a full stage work. Two intimate pieces round out the bill, with Mats Ek's woman with water, a duet originally created for the Royal Swedish Ballet; and Nana Para un Insomnio (Lullaby for Insomnia), a solo created by Malpaso's own Dailedys Carrazana.

ABOUT MALPASO DANCE COMPANY

Malpaso Dance Company has grown their international profile and become one of the most sought-after Cuban dance companies since its establishment in 2012. Emphasizing a collaborative process, Malpaso is committed to working with top international choreographers while also nurturing new voices in Cuban choreography. The company tours with 11 dancers and is led by its three founders: Artistic Director and resident choreographer Osnel Delgado, Executive Director Fernando Sáez, and Dailedys Carrazana. As an Associate Company of Joyce Theater Productions, Malpaso has commissioned original works from a number of prominent North American choreographers, including Ronald K. Brown (Why You Follow), Trey McIntyre (Under Fire), Aszure Barton (Indomitable Waltz), and Emmy Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Face the Torrent). As a means of foregrounding Cuban choreographers, Malpaso has also premiered works by company members Beatriz Garcia and Abel Rojo, as well as bolstering the list of long-toured pieces by Artistic Director Osnel Delgado, often accompanied by Grammy Award-winning Cuban-American composer and pianist Arturo O'Farrill.

ABOUT The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for almost four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and to outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances - both digital and in-person - for audiences in excess of 150,000.

Joyce Theater Productions (JTP) is the in-house producing entity for The Joyce Theater Foundation, Inc., formed to create original work for The Joyce's stage and for worldwide touring. The initiative provides dance artists who have little or no formal management or infrastructure the means to create productions of the highest standards of excellence. The program also includes the Associate Company model, offering sustained producing, fiscal and/or administrative management to companies that may require short or longer term support. Originally founded in partnership with Sunny Artist Management, Inc. (SAM) in 2014, JTP has since supported projects with Daniil Simkin, Wendy Whelan/Brian Brooks, Arthur Pita/James Whiteside, Maria Kochetkova, Caleb Teicher, Alexei Ratmansky, Molissa Fenley, and L.A. Dance Project, and maintains and ongoing relationship with Cuba's Malpaso Dance Company.

