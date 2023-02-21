Crystal Lucas-Perry, Lena Hall, Darius de Haas & More to Take Part in 66th Obie Awards

The American Theatre Wing has announced performers for the 66th Obie Awards, celebrating and honoring Off- and Off-Off-Broadway on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Terminal 5 (610 West 56th Street).

After a nearly three-year hiatus, this in-person event will feature an unforgettable line-up of performances and presenters including: Crystal Lucas-Perry, Grace McLean, Heather Christian, Alana Raquel Bowers, Lena Hall, The Bengsons, Darius de Haas, Shaina Taub, Christopher Ramirez, and more.

The Obies will be hosted by Crystal Lucas-Perry. The Broadway Sinfonietta, led by Macy Schmidt, will serve as house band for the evening. The Broadway Sinfonietta is an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra and production company renowned for its diverse and innovative creative direction and dedication to musical excellence.



The 2023 awards are co-chaired by Obie-winning Director and Producing Artistic Leader David Mendizábal and veteran theatre critic Melissa Rose Bernardo. The judges panel includes actor & fight choreographer Dave Anzuelo, scenic designer Wilson Chin, Obie-winning playwright Haruna Lee, Obie-winning director & playwright Lisa Peterson, and Obie-winning actor Heather Alicia Simms.

For tickets and other information, visit www.ObieAwards.com. The Obie Awards will be livestreamed for viewers who cannot attend in person on the Wing's YouTube channel.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN THEATRE WING

The American Theatre Wing is a not-for-profit organization, founded on the eve of America's entry into WWI by 7 suffragists and theatre makers who came together to support the nation by harnessing the power of theatre. More than a century later, ATW's vital work continues to be driven by the fundamental belief that theatre is essential to our economic, educational, social, and emotional well-being as a society.

Through a powerful suite of programs that address all aspects of The National Theatre ecology, ATW encourages the discovery of theatre by people of all ages, nurtures talent on stage and off, creates pathways for success for students and young professionals, and encourages the development of the art form itself by recognizing and supporting innovative and excellent work with awards and grants. Building a just, equitable and inclusive American theatre is a guiding principle of all of ATW's work and programs.

ATW's Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative provides discovery, training, and career launching support to under-served young people. SpringboardNYC provides a bridge from college to career for young actors working to establish themselves on Broadway. The digital Masterclass offerings for rising creative professionals provide free access to advice, insight, and training by theatre's top creative professionals. The Network for Emerging Leaders of the Theatre creates a pathway for young aspiring theatre administrators to have successful careers by providing inside information, technical assistance, networking opportunities, and mentoring. ATW incubates innovative theatre throughout the country with the National Theatre Company Grants and through the Jonathan Larson® Grants, which support emerging musical theatre writers with significant unrestricted support. ATW gives students, professionals and audiences alike a virtual backstage pass through the five-time Emmy-nominated "Working in the Theatre" documentary series which illuminates the creative process.

ATW is the founder and co-presenter (with The Broadway League) of the Tony Awards®, and home to the OBIE Awards.

Visit AmericanTheatreWing.org to learn more about the extensive programming and grant opportunities for students, theatre professionals, and audiences. For the latest updates and news, follow the Wing on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.