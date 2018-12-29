Critics Picks: Our Reviewers Pick the Best Broadway Albums of 2018!

Our album critics have gone through all of the amazing recordings released this year and painstakingly chosen their favorites. From Broadway to West End, big screen to small, we've got a full list to keep you listening to the best of the best!

Check out their selections below!

"The surprise winner for best revival of a musical, Once On This Island made its mark onstage and on its cast recording. A talented cast brings to life the excellent score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, with a story both grandly mythical and delicately small. From Hailey Kilgore's yearning "Waiting For Life" to the godly vocals of Lea Salonga ("The Human Heart") and Alex Newell ("Mama Will Provide"), it's an album that preserves the individual showstoppers while never letting us forget that the audience of ordinary people is "why we tell the story." -Amanda Prahl

"This joyous musical's original Broadway cast recording perfectly captures the essence of the show and its delightfully uplifting, feel-good score. Ever since the record dropped digitally, I have been listening to it often and usually on repeat. Show-stopping numbers like Beth Leavel's "The Lady's Improving," Christopher Sieber's "Love Thy Neighbor," and Brooks Ashmanskas's "Barry Is Going to Prom" are unforgettable and marvelous. Caitlin Kinnunen's "Unruly Heart" is a stirring and spellbinding performance that is reminiscent of DEAR EVAN HANSEN's "Waving Through a Window" and "You Will Be Found," while being uniquely her own moment in the spotlight." - David Clarke

"Based on the hit 2004 film, the musical MEAN GIRLS really has an album full of jams. The music and lyrics are catchy, clever, and creative. The music is equal parts jokes, equal parts doses of reality. Not only is it a fun listen, but the musical modernizes the movie in an inventive and practical way. It does this but also sticks true to and pays homage to the pop-culture phenomenon film . With a story from the mind of Tina Fey and all original music from Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, this album is one that is hard to stop listening to. The music poppy and contemporary, but also so very clever. It's fetch, if I do so say myself." - Tori Hartshorn

"The Emmy-winning production of NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE took audiences by storm earlier this year. The tried and true musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice was thankfully brought to life again, this time dubbed as a live concert experience. That differentiation landed the production a step ahead of the live televised musicals that came before it. The album preserves an incredibly strong cast, with a jumble of pop music and musical theater names. Standout performances came from Brandon Victor Dixon's stunning performance as Judas, as well as Sara Bareilles in the role she was made for, as Mary Magdalene. The album captures the concert vibe as well, with the audience cheering throughout, and closing with a curtain call." - Tori Hartshorn

"In a calendar year where many of the new scores disappointed, this pitch-perfect revival stood out as one of 2018's best musical accomplishments. With the kind of full, rich orchestrations that we rarely see in today's musicals, the My Fair Ladyrevival cast recording is a perfect example of why old-fashioned isn't always bad. Standout tracks include Lauren Ambrose's glorious "I Could Have Danced All Night," Harry Hadden-Patton capturing an entire emotional journey in "I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face," and Jordan Donica's truly towering 'On The Street Where You Live.'" -Amanda Prahl

"In the vein of KINKY BOOTS, BILLY ELLIOT, THE FULL MONTY, and even THE LAST SHIP, EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE is a charming musical about working class Brits struggling with contemporary social issues. Dan Gillespie Sells's pop score creates an ebullient soundscape for Tom MacRae's lyrics to dance upon. Then, John McCrea deftly leads the album with his emotionally precise vocalizations. He skillfully makes "The Wall in My Head," "Ugly in This Ugly World," and "Out of the Darkness (A Place Where We Belong)" powerfully memorable." - David Clarke

"Mamma Mia escaped the sophomore slump with the new film that was released this past summer, Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again. As trepidatious as any fan of the original film/musical/ABBA might be, this film and album, in my opinion, does a great job of expanding the world of Sophie, Donna and the cast of characters along for the ride. Led by Lily James, the story bops between present day and the past. This format really lends itself to so many more ABBA hits, and a few classics sprinkled through like "Dancing Queen" and "Super Trouper". While it might not be the most through provoking story of the year, it's a delightful listen that will transport you directly to sunny Greece." - Tori Hartshorn

"Lena Hall's ambitious 12-EP project for 2018 allowed her fans a dozen extraordinary opportunities to experience her astounding vocals as she paid homage to her biggest inspirations. For me, the entire year of EPs was a magnificent success, but her tribute to Nirvana was truly a cut above. Her recreations of "Heart-Shaped Box," "Breed," "All Apologies," "Smells Like Teen Spirit," and "Where Did You Sleep Last Night" added new vitality to these beloved songs. On the record, Hall mesmerizes with sublime grunge vocals paired with stirring acoustic guitars." - David Clarke

"It's never easy to write a sequel to a bona fide classic, but the soundtrack of Mary Poppins Returns manages it with aplomb. Written by Broadway vets Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the score lines up almost precisely with the 1964 soundtrack, but still manages to make its own mark (as do Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, and the rest of the cast). Songs like "Can You Imagine That" and "Trip A Little Light Fantastic" capture all the joy and wonder that we expect from a Mary Poppins film, while the utterly unobtrusive "A Conversation" reminds us that it's always been a story for grown-ups too." -Amanda Prahl

"Technically, this recording dropped in 2015, but the vinyl pressing wasn't released until July 27, 2018, so it totally counts! Anyway, with the Off-Broadway production being one of the hottest events of this past summer and the Broadway transfer happening this spring, we all just need to admit that Joe Iconis's infectious, witty, moving, and relatable score and lyrics for BE MORE CHILL are something we are listening to and studying as much as possible right now. So, step away from the Red Mountain Dew and let your squip rock you into the new year with this truly dazzling throwback. You know you want to be fully off book by the time you waltz into the Lyceum Theatre for that first preview on February 13." - David Clarke

