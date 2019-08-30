Creative Time Announces Third Summit X Discussion

Creative Time is pleased to announce the third talk in its discussion series as part of the Creative Time Summit's 10 year anniversary. This is the final Summit discussion before the organization's signature multi-day event, Speaking Truth | Summit X, which will take place November 14-16, 2019 at The Cooper Union.



The final discussion, titled Speaking Truth | Health & Gender, will take place on Monday, September 23 at 7PM, hosted by The Center. The talk will be moderated by Tai Jacob, host of the podcast Gender Blender, featuring a discussion with Theodore (ted) Kerr, writer and founding member of What Would an HIV Doula Do?, in conversation with Dr. John Steever, Assistant Professor at Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center.



Together, they will consider how their work amplifies the daily realities and legacies of resistance and solidarity by those who exist beyond the gender binary. They will discuss practical and theoretical strategies for survival, care that goes beyond the embodied self, and prosperity, as making strides towards queer and trans liberation.



The event is hosted by The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Community Center, a welcoming environment where everyone is celebrated for who they are, offering the LGBTQ communities of NYC advocacy, health and wellness programs; arts, entertainment and cultural events; recovery, parenthood and family support services.

