Courtney Reed Will Offer Self Tape Classes Through Room 16

Broadway veteran Courtney Reed will offer a Self Tape Series of classes through Room 16 Theatre Arts- a community of artists dedicated towards learning, artistry, inclusivity and support. Join Courtney as she covers the ins and outs of the self tape, shares the tools she uses, and answers questions. It will be an informative and fun hour-long session!

The classes will take place June 4, 8 & 11 (7pm). Click here to sign up for the class and here to sign up for the series!

Room 16 was created by Reed's Mamma Mia! cast mates, who shared a dressing room during their time at the Winter Garden Theatre. "My hope for the the Students and Artists in Residence at Room 16 is to experience the same nurturing and supportive environment. I want the space to be beaming with love and positive light!" says Director of Room 16 Theatre Arts, Monica Kapoor.

For additional formation, visit: www.room16theatrearts.com

Reed originated the role of 'Princess Jasmine' in Disney's smash Broadway hit Aladdin, directed by Casey Nicholaw. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing cast of the Tony Award Winning Musical In The Heights, in which she played Carla, u/s Nina & Vanessa. She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! Favorite Regional: 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse directed by Thomas Kail. Television: "The Affair," "Law & Order: SVU," "White Collar," "NYC 22," and "CSI: NY." A proud graduate of the Theatre Conservatory of CCPA at Roosevelt University. She debuted her first solo concert Confessions of a Broadway Princess this past summer at Feinstein's/54 Below.

