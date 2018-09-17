Countdown to AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Theatres: Day Cinq- At the Tonys!

We've seen it on Broadway, in the West End, and across the country. Who could ask for anything more?

No need to ask- we're getting more! Trafalgar Releasing will soon bring the highly acclaimed musical, An American in Paris, to movie theaters across the USA on Thursday, September 20 and Sunday, September 23. Tickets for An America in Paris can be purchased at AnAmericanInParisCinema.com.



With the gorgeous music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin (including the classic hits 'S Wonderful and I Got Rhythm), book by Craig Lucas and direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, this breathtakingly beautiful new musical is inspired by the Oscar® winning MGM film and tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the 'City of Light' in 1945.

As we await the musical's big screen release, we're counting down by flashing back through its journey so far. Today, relive the show's Tony Awards performance from 2015!

