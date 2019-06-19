Corporate America Meets Broadway with Storytelling Leadership Panel

Storytelling & Broadway, a new leadership lab experience from Masie Productions, welcomes corporate America to Broadway with this fresh take on learning and development. Created by producer and learning guru Elliott Masie (The Prom, The Cher Show), Broadway star Telly Leung (Aladdin,Allegiance), and storyteller and Broadway press rep Emily McGill (The Lion King, A Raisin in the Sun), Storytelling & Broadway features a panel conversation with theatre professionals discussing storytelling on stage and off, as well as exploring the skills and tactics that help Broadway shows to come together.

June 26th, fifty corporate leaders will spend the morning at the Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave) at Yotel, exploring the skills of storytelling from the perspective of Broadway. Panelists will include writer Marc Acito (Allegiance, How I Paid for College) and director and actor Alan Muraoka (Pacific Overtures,"Sesame Street"), as well as a performance from The Prom star Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin) and the show's conductor Ted Arthur (Wicked, ce On This Island), alongside Masie, Leung and McGill. In the afternoon, the group will attend a performance of the Drama Desk Best Musical, The Prom and experience the storytelling of the show through the lens of the morning conversation. The day winds up with a debrief on Storytelling & Broadway over a drink and snacks at Hurley's Irish Pub.

Attendees in a pilot of this program included representatives from:

BlackRock

Bloomberg

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Edward Jones

FM Global

InterSystems

MetLife

Morgan Stanley

National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE)

Strategic Financial Solutions

The Hartford

UnitedHealthcare

Registration and information about the Storytelling & Broadway Experience are at: Masie.com/Storytelling.





