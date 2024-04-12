Corey Stoll to Talk APPROPRIATE on THE VIEW Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Corey Stoll is coming back to your TV screens next week!

Following an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week, the Broadway actor will also appear on The View next Friday, April 19 to discuss his role in the play Appropriate. The episode airs on ABC from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET and can also be streamed on ABC News Live weekdays at 5 p.m. EDT.

Check out his recent interview with Seth Meyers HERE.

Appropriate opened to rave reviews at Second Stage's Hayes Theatre on December 18th and sold out its initial run, adding a three-week extension due to popular demand. The best-reviewed play on Broadway, Appropriate broke Second Stage's box office record and became the Company's most successful Hayes production ever. The cast includes Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, and Michael Esper, and Ella Beatty.

Following its transfer, the show is currently running at the Belasco Theatre through June 23rd.

It's summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch's Arkansas home to deal with The Remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they'll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can't be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.