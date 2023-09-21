Corey Hawkins Signs With CAA For Representation

Corey Hawkins will next be seen as Harpo in the upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Emmy and Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins has signed with CAA for representation, Variety reports.

Corey Hawkins will next be seen as Harpo in the upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple, produced by Quincy Jones, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey, and in the lead role in the film, Last Voyage of the Demeter.

A Tony Award nominee for his 2017 performance in John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation, Corey Hawkins made his Broadway debut as Tybalt in David Leveaux’s revival of Romeo and Juliet opposite Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad. Recently, Hawkins portrayed Macduff in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, opposite Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, and Brendan Gleeson, among others, for which he received the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Award for Best Supporting Actor. Most recently, he was nominated for a Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Drama League Award for his role in Topdog/Underdog on Broadway in 2023.

He also starred as Benny in Jon M. Chu’s feature film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical, In The Heights.  His breakout film performance was as hip-hop legend Dr. Dre in the 2015 film, Straight Outta Compton. Other film credits include Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, opposite Ben Hardy, Ryan Reynolds, and Melanie Laurent; Christoph Waltz’s directorial debut Georgetown, opposite Waltz, Annette Bening, and Vanessa Redgrave; as civil rights leader Stokley Carmichael in Spike Lee’s Blackkklansman; Kong: Skull Island opposite Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John Goodman, and Samuel L. Jackson; Universal Pictures’ Non-Stop; Winter’s Tale for Warner Bros.; and Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 3.

On television, Hawkins starred as Eric Carter in FOX’s 24 reboot, 24: Legacy opposite Miranda Otto and Jimmy Smits, as well as on the hit show The Walking Dead. Hawkins also starred in the Quibi series, Survive, opposite Sophie Turner, for which he earned a 2020 Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

Hawkins is a graduate of The Juilliard School’s drama program and is a recipient of the prestigious John Houseman Prize, given to one Juilliard student that has demonstrated exceptional ability in classical theater.

Read the original story on Variety.



