Constantine Maroulis to Star in Virginia Musical Theatre's Limited Engagement of JEKYLL & HYDE

Virginia Musical Theatre announces the limited engagement of the epic gothic musical, JEKYLL & HYDE, at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, March 2-4. Tony-nominated Broadway star Constantine Maroulis will make his VMT debut in the title role. Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the sweeping rock musical, JEKYLL & HYDE, will be directed by VMT Artistic Director Chip Gallagher, with musical direction from Nathan Matthews and choreography by Jeff Warner.

JEKYLL & HYDE tells the story of a London doctor who creates an alternate personality in an attempt to cure his father's mental illness. The result is Mr. Hyde, an evil alter ego that causes violence and destruction. The musical originally opened on Broadway in 1997 and earned four Tony Award nominations.

Maroulis, who just finished a limited engagement of the new off-Broadway musical, BULLDOZER: THE BALLAD OF ROBERT MOSES, was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance as Drew in ROCK OF AGES. A finalist on the fourth season of American Idol, his other stage credits include Broadway's JEKYLL & HYDE, THE WEDDING SINGER, THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS, off-Broadway's Jacques Brel IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN PARIS, The Muny's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, North Shore Musical Theatre's EVITA and the national tour of RENT.

Tickets for this limited engagement of JEKYLL & HYDE range in price from $20-$60 and are now on sale through the Sandler Center Box Office, ynottix.com and the VMT Box Office. Call 757-340-5446 today to reserve your seats.

