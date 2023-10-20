Constance Wu & Corbin Bleu to Perform LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu are bringing Little Shop of Horrors to Good Morning America on Monday, October 23!

The new Seymour and Audrey will sit down with the hosts of the ABC morning show before performing a song from the show. Good Morning America airs at 7:00 am ET through 9:00 am ET.

Bleu and Wu will return later in the day for another interview and performance on GMA3: What You Need to Know. The program airs at 1:00 pm ET on ABC.

Broadway fans can also tune into Good Morning America next week for a performance from the cast of Wicked on Friday, October 27.

Wu and Bleu currently star in Little Shop of Horrors at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street), Off-Broadway in New York City.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night).

Little Shop of Horrors began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin.

Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

“Good Morning America” is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman