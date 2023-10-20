Constance Wu & Corbin Bleu to Perform LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Wu and Bleu currently star in Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street), Off-Broadway in New York City.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Photo 1 Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Shaina Taub's SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in April 2024 Photo 2 SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in Spring 2024
Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time? Photo 3 Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time?
Video: Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES, ALADDIN, FROZEN & More Photo 4 Video: Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More

Little Shop of Horrors Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Little Shop of Horrors

Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu are bringing Little Shop of Horrors to Good Morning America on Monday, October 23!

The new Seymour and Audrey will sit down with the hosts of the ABC morning show before performing a song from the show. Good Morning America airs at 7:00 am ET through 9:00 am ET.

Bleu and Wu will return later in the day for another interview and performance on GMA3: What You Need to Know. The program airs at 1:00 pm ET on ABC.

Broadway fans can also tune into Good Morning America next week for a performance from the cast of Wicked on Friday, October 27.

Wu and Bleu currently star in Little Shop of Horrors at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street), Off-Broadway in New York City.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night). 

Little Shop of Horrors began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.  

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin.

Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.    

“Good Morning America” is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances Photo
Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances

Little Shop of Horrors celebrated its 1000th performance at Bryant Park Grill. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you inside the festivities in this video!

2
Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances Photo
Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS marked a monumental achievement with its 1000th performance. See photos from the celebration below!

3
Photos: First Look at Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Photos: First Look at Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get a first look at Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu in the upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors. Check out the photos of the cast in action and learn how to purchase tickets.

4
Video: Meet the New Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Video: Meet the New Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get the latest news about the upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors as Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu and stage star Corbin Bleu join the cast. Find out more about their notable performances and previous work in film, television, and theater. Don't miss out on this exciting new addition to the cast of Little Shop of Horrors!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

The Kid Laroi, Jung Kook, & Central Cee Join Forces for New Single 'Too Much'The Kid Laroi, Jung Kook, & Central Cee Join Forces for New Single 'Too Much'
Constance Wu & Corbin Bleu to Perform LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next WeekConstance Wu & Corbin Bleu to Perform LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week
Interview: DICKS THE MUSICAL's Aaron Jackson & Joshua Sharp on Going From Stage to ScreenInterview: DICKS THE MUSICAL's Aaron Jackson & Joshua Sharp on Going From Stage to Screen
Video: Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway With Black Theatre United on the TODAY SHOWVideo: Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway With Black Theatre United on the TODAY SHOW

Videos

First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway Video
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You