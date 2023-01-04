Conductor Daniela Candillari Makes New York Philharmonic Debut On February 28, 2023

Conductor and composer Daniela Candillari makes her debut with the New York Philharmonic in their inaugural season inside the new David Geffen Hall on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30pm. The concert, An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma, features the world-renowned cellist in Elgar's spellbinding Cello Concerto, in addition to Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 and Missy Mazzoli's River Rouge Transfiguration.

Just weeks after her New York Philharmonic debut, Candillari continues her robust 2022-23 season with a return to Carnegie Hall to conduct the American Composers Orchestra in a program of premieres. Having recently made her debut at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on December 4, 2022 in Notes from Ukraine conducting The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, she will appear this time in Zankel Hall on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Candillari will lead ACO in the world premieres of Materia Prima by Carlos Bandera and The Yellow House by Jihyun Noel Kim (ACO consortium commission winner), works that present unique perspectives on the power of music to bridge time; and the New York premiere of Floodplain by 2019 Pulitzer Prize winner Ellen Reid, which describes a landscape in which reality shifts virtually overnight. The evening also features American guitarist and composer Kaki King, and includes new orchestral renderings of King's compositions, such as Modern Yesterdays, which "extends the guitar's role in contemporary music to one of nearly limitless possibility without leaving the realm of deeply pleasurable listening" (AllMusic).

Daniela Candillari is currently in her second season as both Principal Conductor at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and Principal Opera Conductor at Music Academy. Her 2022-2023 season has included her debut with Deutsche Oper Berlin for a concert performance of Lakmé and the world premiere of Arkhipov by Peter Knell and Stephanie Fleischmann. Her season continues with symphonic appearances with the Orchestre Métropolitain Montreal, Symphonic Orchestra of Slovenian National Theater in Maribor, and Toledo Symphony Orchestra. On the operatic stage, Candillari conducts Tosca at both Arizona Opera and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, and a Gala concert of Aida for Tulsa Opera, which stars Michelle Bradley, Limmie Pulliam, Morris Robinson, Michelle DeYoung, Todd Thomas, and Victoria Lawal. In Summer 2023, she leads La bohème at Music Academy.

Concert Information

An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30pm

Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall | West 65th and Broadway

Link: https://nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2223/an-evening-with-yo-yo-ma

Program:

MISSY MAZZOLI: River Rouge Transfiguration

EDWARD ELGAR: Cello Concerto

ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 8

Artists:

Daniela Candillari, conductor

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

New York Philharmonic

American Composers Orchestra

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:30pm

Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall | 881 7th Avenue

Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217267®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carnegiehall.org%2Fcalendar%2F2023%2F03%2F16%2Famerican-composers-orchestra-0730pm?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Program:

CARLOS BANDERA: Materia Prima (World Premiere, ACO Underwood Commission Winner 2018)

ELLEN REID: Floodplain (New York Premiere)

Commissioned by Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, American Composers Orchestra with the generous support of Linda and Stuart Nelson, and RTE National Symphony

JIHYUN NOEL KIM: The Yellow House (World Premiere)

Commissioned for American Composers Orchestra, the American Youth Symphony and the Alabama Symphony Orchestra with the generous support of Justus and Elizabeth Schlichting

KAKI KING: Modern Yesterdays (World Premiere of orchestrations by DJ Sparr, ACO Commission)

Artists:

Daniela Candillari, conductor

Kaki King, guitar

American Composers Orchestra

About Daniela Candillari

Conductor Daniela Candillari continues to garner praise for her dynamic and compelling performances at opera houses and concert stages throughout North America and Europe. Recognized for her "confidence and apparently inexhaustible verve" (The New York Times) and "powerful and breathtaking performances" (Review STL), Candillari enters her second season as both Principal Conductor at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and Principal Opera Conductor at Music Academy.

Candillari's 2022-23 season features two major New York debuts - first at Carnegie Hall conducting The Choir of Trinity Wall Street in a concert featuring contemporary choral works and a world premiere by composer Trevor Weston, followed by appearing with the New York Philharmonic in their inaugural season inside the new David Geffen Hall conducting cellist Yo-Yo Ma in Elgar's Cello Concerto. Additional symphonic performances include a return to Carnegie Hall with the American Composers Orchestra in a program of premieres by Carlos Bandera, Ellen Reid, and Jihyun Noel Kim; the Orchestre Métropolitain Montreal with Dvořák's 7th Symphony; the Symphonic Orchestra of Slovenian National Theater in Maribor for works by Bruch, Mozart, and Haydn; and the Toledo Symphony Orchestra for a program featuring Women in Classical Music. On the operatic stage, Candillari debuts with Deutsche Oper Berlin for performances of Lakmé and New Orleans Opera for Hansel and Gretel. She conducts Tosca at both Arizona Opera and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, a Gala concert version of Aida for Tulsa Opera, as well as a world premiere of Arkhipov by Peter Knell and Stephanie Fleischmann at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. In Summer 2023, she returns to Music Academy to lead La bohème.

During the 21-22 season, Candillari made her Metropolitan Opera debut conducting Matthew Aucoin's Eurydice. She also led a new production of Jeanine Tesori's Blue with Detroit Opera, and workshopped the composer's Grounded with Washington National Opera and the Met Opera. Other engagements included leading Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones at the Lyric Opera of Chicago; Carmen at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis; the North American premiere of Caroline Shaw, Andrew Yee, and Asma Maroof's Moby Dick; or The Whale at The Shed with members of the New York Philharmonic; Eugene Onegin at Music Academy; and a concert with the Juilliard Pre-College Symphony. She led the made-for-film world premiere of Clint Borzoni's The Copper Queen with Arizona Opera, released in 2021, as well as the film of Ana Sokolović's Svadba with Boston Lyric Opera that came out in early 2022.

Other recent highlights include Candillari debuting with the New York Philharmonic conducting Virgil Thomson's The Mother of Us All at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, co-produced by The Juilliard School; with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and the Saint Louis Symphony; Lyric Opera of Chicago for the Chicago premiere of Gregory Spears' Fellow Travelers in 2018 and Jack Perla's An American Dream in 2019; and LA Opera for Ellen Reid's Pulitzer Prize-winning opera, prism. She conducted the West Coast premiere of Jennifer Higdon's Cold Mountain at Music Academy; debuted with Opera Philadelphia in a new production of Rene Orth's Empty the House; made her mainstage debut at Arizona Opera conducting Spears' Fellow Travelers, which she also led in a previous season with Minnesota Opera; helmed acclaimed performances of Acquanetta with PROTOTYPE Festival; and made her Asian debut in Hong Kong conducting Du Yun's Pulitzer Prize-winning opera, Angel's Bone. She additionally appeared in concert with Trinity Wall Street's NOVUS NY Festival to open their 2018 season in celebration of Leonard Bernstein's Centennial.

As a composer, Candillari has been commissioned by established artists including instrumentalists from the Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, and Pittsburgh Symphonies, as well as the three resident orchestras of Lincoln Center: the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, and the New York City Ballet. An avid educator, she is deeply involved with Music Academy's programming for young artists, and has recently participated in master classes and discussions at DePaul University and Chicago Humanities Festival.

Candillari grew up in Serbia and Slovenia. She holds a Doctorate in Musicology from the Universität für Musik in Vienna, a Master of Music in Jazz Studies from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, and a Master of Music and Bachelor's degree in Piano Performance from the Universität für Musik in Graz. A Fulbright Scholarship recipient, she was also awarded a TED Fellowship.

Learn more at www.danielacandillari.com.