Composers Concordance to Present CIABATTA CANTATA at St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery

On Sunday, September 28th at 5pm, Composers Concordance will present the music and food concert event entitled 'Ciabatta Cantata' at the historic St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery. The famous New York staple Grandaisy Bakery will provide their renowned gourmet ciabattas for the reception. This event will be the closing concert of The Village Trip Festival.

The program will feature compositions by William Anderson, Dan Cooper, Vicky Cheng, Marshall Coid, Mark Kostabi, Joseph Pehrson, Gene Pritsker, Faye-Ellen Silverman, Kathleen Supové, and Randall Woolf, to be performed by Sara Paar, Juliet Schlefer, Jessica Bowers, Charles Coleman - voices, William Anderson - theorbo, Oren Fader - classical guitar, and Gene Pritsker - electric guitar, together with special guest Marshall Coid - countertenor.

Featured compositions include The Food Hymnal, a five-movement piece by Gene Pritsker, For Showing Truth by Faye-Ellen Silverman, and Marshall Coid's Food For Thought.