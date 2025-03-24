Composers Concordance Will Host Leo Genovese and Franz Hackl Duo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025 at 7pm at Kostabi World, Composers Concordance will present the Leo Genovese & Franz Hackl Duo, performing their repertoire plus new compositions for trumpet and piano. Featured on the program are the premieres of Genovese's 'Wait a Day' and Gene Pritsker's 'Imminent,' as well as music by Franz Hackl and Mark Kostabi.

Leonardo Genovese was born in Venado Tuerto, Argentina. After some years of studying classical piano at the National University of Rosario, he moved to Boston in 2001. At Berklee College of Music, he studied with Danilo Perez, Joanne Brackeen, and Frank Carlberg, among others. Leo released his first solo album 'Haikus II' on the Spanish label Fresh Sound Records. He performs regularly with the Esperanza Spalding Group, the Mike Tucker Quartet, Planet Safety, Wayne Shorter Group and Jack DeJohnette. Currently based in New York, Leo also plays with the Chromatic Gauchos. He hopes that his music could eventually be more than just a source of entertainment, but also a force for change in a world that is troubled by economic, social, and political challenges.

Trumpeter, composer and brass instrument maker Franz Hackl is also the founder and artistic director of the Outreach Orchestra, Festival, and Academy, as well as the leader of Franz Hackl's IDO Quartet. His feed-forward approach, building on traditions and looking beyond fashionable trends, leads to his distinctive style. As a trumpet player, Franz has toured the international festival circuit and concert halls for over twenty years, and performed in renowned Jazz clubs including the Jazz Standard, Blue Note, Birdland, and Sweet Basil, to name a few. As a composer, Franz was commissioned to write original music for the 'Year of the Mountains' launch event at the United Nations, for the opening of the Austrian Cultural Forum in New York, and has composed for numerous festivals and ensembles such as Tiroler Festspiele, European Forum Alpbach, Klangspuren, Festival der Regionen, and Absolute Ensemble.