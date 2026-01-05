Composers Concordance To Present DWI (DRINKING WITH INSTRUMENTS) In February

Composers Concordance will present DWI (Drinking With Instruments) on Sunday, February 1, at 7:00 p.m. The event is a free, experimental performance combining contemporary music, poetry, and controlled alcohol consumption.

Part of the Composers with Drinks Listening to Music podcast series, DWI features performances by Todd Rewoldt, Michiyo Suzuki, Franz Hackl, and poet Robert C. Ford.

Each work will be performed twice: first sober, and then again after performers reach a verified blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent, allowing audiences to observe how perception, execution, and interpretation may change under controlled conditions. The program includes **Gene Pritsker’s Everything for alto saxophone.

The evening is designed as a playful but structured investigation into listening, performance, and altered states within a live music setting. Admission is free.