Composers Concordance Presents SOCIAL BUBBLE SALON CONCERT

Composers Concordance combines the Live Stream concert* with a Social Bubble Gathering of colleagues to present our third chamber salon concert in the Pandemic era.

The performance will consist of 14 composers/performers presenting their music for each other in a socially-distanced setting in Mark Kostabi's spacious Chelsea townhouse, while simultaneously live streaming 14 cameras on Facebook Live.

Saturday, July 18, 2020 AT 5pm. The audience is invited to watch at https://www.facebook.com/events/2462594877363751/.

Composers/Performers include: Lynn Bechtold, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Pete Drungle, Robert C. Ford, Peter Jarvis, Jai Jeffryes, Mark Kostabi, Max Pollak, Gene Pritsker, Steve Sandberg, Michelle Shocked, and Kathleen Supové.

Featured compositions include: 'Ukuleles on Instagram' by Kathleen Supové, 'Graffiti Limbo' by Michelle Shocked, 'Pandemic Trio #4' by Gene Pritsker, 'Chimed Nap' by Max Pollak, 'Murmur' by Lynn Bechtold, and 'Precariat' by Dan Cooper.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You