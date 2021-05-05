Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Composers Concordance Combines Bass Trombone, Alto Saxophone, Piano, And Electric Guitar Trio In A Concert Of Unique Collaborations

Composers Concordance welcomes virtuosos David Taylor (bass trombone) and Todd Rewoldt (alto saxophone) for a unique concert experience.

May. 5, 2021  

Both join the My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama Electric Guitar Trio (Jane Getter, Bruce Arnold, Gene Pritsker) and pianist/composer Mark Kostabi on Wednesday, June 2nd at Kostabi World.

Featured compositions include David Taylor's Our Gang (Ode to Anton) for bass trombone and guitar trio, and Gene Pritsker's Duets for the End of The World for alto sax and electric guitar.

Limited, in-person seating to 15 audience members. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance. Ticket price for in-person audience includes free drinks.

The concert will also be live streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.

Make reservations at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/david-taylor-todd-rewoldt-and-the-my-guitar-wants-to-kill-your-mama-elect-tickets-153646403529
Watch at https://www.facebook.com/events/849397665666607

Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance. The first 15 people will be the in-person audience.


