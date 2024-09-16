Complete Cast Announced for SHUCKED National Tour

The North American Tour will begin in Providence, Rhode Island in October.
The North American tour of Shucked has found its full cast! As previously announced, the tour will tech and begin performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island and will play over 30 cities in its first season including TPAC in Nashville, the home of Grammy winning writers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.
The cast includes Miki Abraham (Shucked on Broadway) as Lulu, Tyler Joseph Ellis (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) as Storyteller 2, Maya Lagerstam (The Gospel According to Heather) as Storyteller 1, Mike Nappi (Darling Grenadine) as Peanut, Jake Odmark (Kinky Boots) as Beau, Quinn VanAntwerp (Shucked on Broadway) as Gordy and Danielle Wade (“Cady” in the Mean Girls National Tour) as Maizy.
The cast also includes Zakiya Baptiste, Mackenzie Bell, Carly Caviglia, Cecily Dionne Davis, Ryan Fitzgerald, Sean Casey Flanagan, Jackson Goad, Erick Pinnick, Nick Raynor, Celeste Rose, Kyle Sherman and Chani Wereley.
Shucked features a “superb book” (New York Post) by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score filled with “earworm songs” (The Daily Beast) by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction with “an infectious spirit of glee and warmth” (Variety) by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien.
What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning musical theater on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.
With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director). Nick Williams is the tour music director, Alan D. Knight is the Production Stage Manager and Dhyana Colony is the company manager.
PROVIDENCE, RI: Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC)
Oct. 20–27, 2024
RICHMOND, VA- Altria Theater
Oct. 29-Nov. 3, 2024
NASHVILLE, TN- Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC)
Nov. 5–10, 2024
AUSTIN, TX- Bass Concert Hall
Nov. 12–17, 2024
HOUSTON, TX- The Hobby Center
Nov. 19–24, 2024
SAN ANTONIO, TX- The Majestic Theatre
Nov. 26–Dec. 1, 2024
DALLAS, TX- Music Hall at Fair Park
Dec. 3–15, 2024
FAYETTEVILLE, AR- Walton Arts Center
Dec. 17–22, 2024
KNOXVILLE, TN- Tennessee Theatre
Dec. 31, 2024-Jan. 5, 2025
CHICAGO, IL- CIBC Theatre
Jan. 7–19, 2025
EAST LANSING, MI- Wharton Center
Jan. 21–26, 2025
DES MOINES, IA- Des Moines Civic Center
Jan. 28–Feb. 2, 2025
MADISON, WI- Overture Center for the Arts
Feb. 4-9, 2025
ST. LOUIS, MO- The Fabulous Fox Theatre
Feb. 11–23, 2025
WASHINGTON, DC- The National Theatre
Feb. 25–Mar. 2, 2025
DURHAM, NC- Durham Performing Arts Center
Mar. 4–9, 2025
GREENVILLE, SC- Peace Center
Mar. 11-16, 2025
SCHENECTADY, NY- Proctors
Mar. 18–23, 2025
BUFFALO, NY- Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
Mar. 25-30, 2025
BALTIMORE, MD- The Hippodrome Theatre
Apr. 1–6, 2025
BOSTON, MA- Citizens Opera House
Apr. 8-20, 2025
CLEVELAND, OH- Playhouse Square
Apr. 22-May 11, 2025
LOUISVILLE, KY- The Kentucky Center
May 13–18, 2025
ATLANTA, GA- Fox Theatre
May 20–25, 2025
CHARLOTTE, NC- Belk Theater
May 27–Jun. 1, 2025
TAMPA, FL- Straz Center Center
Jun. 3–8, 2025
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL- Broward Center
Jun. 10–22, 2025
ORLANDO, FL- Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Jun. 24–29, 2025
FORT WORTH, TX- Bass Performance Hall
Jul. 29–Aug. 3, 2025
TUCSON, AZ- Centennial Hall
Aug. 5–Aug. 10, 2025
SAN DIEGO, CA- San Diego Civic Theatre
Aug. 12–17, 2025
LOS ANGELES, CA- The Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Aug. 19–Sep. 7, 2025
