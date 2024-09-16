Complete Cast Announced for SHUCKED National Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The North American tour of Shucked has found its full cast! As previously announced, the tour will tech and begin performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island and will play over 30 cities in its first season including TPAC in Nashville, the home of Grammy winning writers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

The cast includes Miki Abraham (Shucked on Broadway) as Lulu, Tyler Joseph Ellis (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) as Storyteller 2, Maya Lagerstam (The Gospel According to Heather) as Storyteller 1, Mike Nappi (Darling Grenadine) as Peanut, Jake Odmark (Kinky Boots) as Beau, Quinn VanAntwerp (Shucked on Broadway) as Gordy and Danielle Wade (“Cady” in the Mean Girls National Tour) as Maizy.

The cast also includes Zakiya Baptiste, Mackenzie Bell, Carly Caviglia, Cecily Dionne Davis, Ryan Fitzgerald, Sean Casey Flanagan, Jackson Goad, Erick Pinnick, Nick Raynor, Celeste Rose, Kyle Sherman and Chani Wereley.

Shucked features a “superb book” (New York Post) by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score filled with “earworm songs” (The Daily Beast) by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction with “an infectious spirit of glee and warmth” (Variety) by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning musical theater on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director). Nick Williams is the tour music director, Alan D. Knight is the Production Stage Manager and Dhyana Colony is the company manager.

2024/25 National Tour Stops:

PROVIDENCE, RI: Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC)

Oct. 20–27, 2024

RICHMOND, VA- Altria Theater

Oct. 29-Nov. 3, 2024

NASHVILLE, TN- Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC)

Nov. 5–10, 2024

AUSTIN, TX- Bass Concert Hall

Nov. 12–17, 2024

HOUSTON, TX- The Hobby Center

Nov. 19–24, 2024

SAN ANTONIO, TX- The Majestic Theatre

Nov. 26–Dec. 1, 2024

DALLAS, TX- Music Hall at Fair Park

Dec. 3–15, 2024

FAYETTEVILLE, AR- Walton Arts Center

Dec. 17–22, 2024

KNOXVILLE, TN- Tennessee Theatre

Dec. 31, 2024-Jan. 5, 2025

CHICAGO, IL- CIBC Theatre

Jan. 7–19, 2025

EAST LANSING, MI- Wharton Center

Jan. 21–26, 2025

DES MOINES, IA- Des Moines Civic Center

Jan. 28–Feb. 2, 2025

MADISON, WI- Overture Center for the Arts

Feb. 4-9, 2025

ST. LOUIS, MO- The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Feb. 11–23, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC- The National Theatre

Feb. 25–Mar. 2, 2025

DURHAM, NC- Durham Performing Arts Center

Mar. 4–9, 2025

GREENVILLE, SC- Peace Center

Mar. 11-16, 2025

SCHENECTADY, NY- Proctors

Mar. 18–23, 2025

BUFFALO, NY- Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Mar. 25-30, 2025

BALTIMORE, MD- The Hippodrome Theatre

Apr. 1–6, 2025

BOSTON, MA- Citizens Opera House

Apr. 8-20, 2025

CLEVELAND, OH- Playhouse Square

Apr. 22-May 11, 2025

LOUISVILLE, KY- The Kentucky Center

May 13–18, 2025

ATLANTA, GA- Fox Theatre

May 20–25, 2025

CHARLOTTE, NC- Belk Theater

May 27–Jun. 1, 2025

TAMPA, FL- Straz Center Center

Jun. 3–8, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL- Broward Center

Jun. 10–22, 2025

ORLANDO, FL- Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Jun. 24–29, 2025

FORT WORTH, TX- Bass Performance Hall

Jul. 29–Aug. 3, 2025

TUCSON, AZ- Centennial Hall

Aug. 5–Aug. 10, 2025

SAN DIEGO, CA- San Diego Civic Theatre

Aug. 12–17, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA- The Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Aug. 19–Sep. 7, 2025