CompCord Jazz Ensemble to Perform as Part of the Harlem Jazz Boxx Creative Music Series

CompCord Jazz Ensemble, part of the new music organization Composers Concordance, will perform on Friday, April 15 as part of the Harlem Jazz Boxx Creative Music Series at Rendall Memorial Presbyterian Church, at West 137th and Malcolm X Blvd.

CompCord Jazz Ensemble focuses on performing contemporary jazz compositions written specifically for this all-star line up. The group also highlights young talent in their YoungLion program along with the season professionals, creating an atmosphere of experimentation and learning.

YoungLion guests include saxophonists Kurt Krakovsky and David Hovanisyan.

Composers: Steve Carrington, Dan Cooper, Franz Hackl, Laurence Goldman,

Valery Ponomarev, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, Melissa Slocum.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

CompCord Jazz Ensemble at Harlem Jazz Boxx

Friday, April 15, 2022

7pm ET

Rendall Memorial Presbyterian Church

59 West 137th (Malcolm X Blvd)

New York, NY 10037

TICKETS

All Tickets are $20 per person

FACEBOOK

CompCord Jazz Ensemble (CCJE)

Valery Ponomarev - trumpet (Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers, Max Roach, Benny Golson)

Franz Hackl - trumpet (Ido, Craig Harris, Outreach Orchestra)

Jay Rodriguez - sax (Groove Collective, Celia Cruz, Gil Evans Band)

Steve Carrington - sax (Cyrus Chestnut, Kenny Garrett, Kool & the Gang)

Gene Pritsker - guitar (Sound Liberation, Joe Zawinul, Orchestrator for The Matrix Resurrections)

Melissa Slocum - bass (DIVA, Don Byron, Frank Lacy)

Gerry Brown - drums (Stevie Wonder, Stanley Clarke, Diana Ross)

YoungLion:

David Hovanisyan - sax

Kurt Krakovsky - sax

Staying in rotation for 38 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.