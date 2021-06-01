Comic Rhonda Hansome Joins BLACK WOMEN IN COMEDY LAFF FEST

Actor/comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, will be featured at four of the upcoming Black Women In Comedy Laff Fest live comedy showcases set for June 16- 20, 2021 in New York City.

The fun kicks off with "Mic Divas" on Wednesday, June 16 @ 8:00pm (EST) at Bedford Manor in Brooklyn.

Hansome will be joined by fellow Laff Fest headliners: Shatara Curry, Calise Hawkins, MeMe Simpson, Areshia McFarlin, Franqi French, Leighann Lord and Meshelle "The Indie Mom of Comedy" with host Dara Jemmott.

On Thursday, June 17. Hansome will headline the Laff Fest's 6:00pm (EST) celebration of the natural hair community "Naturally Funny" at Broadway Comedy Club in Manhattan, hosted by Janell Banks.

Rhonda will then headline BWIC Laff Fest's "Acid Tongue" event with host Hollie Harper on Friday, June 18 at Friends and Lovers, a bar- performance/community space located in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. She returns to the venue on Saturday, June 19 @ 6:00pm (EST) to headline "Melanated Mirth" with host Nkechi Chuebeze.



Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters. Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over thirty-five production credits at venues located throughout the metropolitan area. While under quarantine Hansome - along with community activist / wordstylist Joan Reinmuth - created the "observational comedy think tank podcast "Lo & Behold" (www.loandbehold.company/) .

Sponsored by Stand Up! Girls, Inc. - a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization - the Laff Fest was "born out of rage" according to Festival director of operations. Joanna Briley. The CEO at One Funny Sistah Entertainment states "we decided it was time to have something of our own with an emphasis on all facets of comedy."

"Our goal is to create opportunities for Black women to be seen, heard, and influential in changing the narrative while simultaneously empowering our "sisterhood" to look out for one another in a safe and nurturing environment where we get to shine," she added.

Tickets for the five days of her-larity must be purchased in advance by going to the: www.BWICLaffFest.com website, Eventbrite or connect with the Laff Fest at: BWICFestival@gmail.com / 347 .704.4746.

