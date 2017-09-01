Comedian and Stage Star Shelley Berman Dies at 92

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that comedian and Broadway vet Shelley Berman died today, September 1, 2017, at his home in Bell Canyon, Calif., due to complications from Alzheimer's. He was 92 years old.

Berman started his career by training at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago before becoming a member of the city's Compass Players, which eventually became the famous improv comedy hub The Second City.

The comedian nabbed a recording contract with Verve Records and went on to win the first GRAMMY Award for a non-musical recording. He was also the first standup comedian to perform at Carnegie Hall.

On Broadway, Berman first appeared in the revue THE GIRLS AGAINST THE BOYS, later starring in A FAMILY AFFAIR in 1962, followed by a solo comedy special INSIDEOUTSIDEANDALLAROUND WITH Shelley Berman in 1980.

He also appeared onstage in productions of THE ODD COUPLE, DAMN YANKEES, WHERE'S CHARLEY?, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, TWO BY TWO, I'M NOT RAPPAPORT, LA CAGE AUX FOLES, PRISONER OF SECOND AVENUE and GUYS & DOLLS.

Berman received a 2008 Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Larry David's father on CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM. The actor also made numerous TV appearances on shows such as THE TWILIGHT ZONE, BEWITCHED, THE Mary Tyler Moore SHOW, ADAM-12, FRIENDS, THE KING OF QUEENS, GREY'S ANATOMY, HAWAII FIVE-O and more.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah, his adopted daughter, Rachel, and two grandsons.

