Colin Donnell and Patti Murin Collaborate With Nocking Point Wines to Release 'Eleven O'Clock Number' Red Wine Blend

Jan. 2, 2021  

Colin Donnell and Patti Murin have collaborated with Nocking Point Wines for the 'Eleven O'Clock Number' red wine blend!

The company will be making a donation on behalf of the sales from this wine to The Actors Fund, Black Theatre United and Project ALS (in honor of Rebecca Luker).

This new wine marks Nocking Point's first collaboration of 2021.

Two bottles can be purchased for a total of $54. To learn more or purchase the wine, visit https://nockingpointwines.com/product/eleven-oclock-number/#.

Details:

Vintage & Blend: 2018 • 50% Cabernet Sauvignon | 50% Malbec
Appellation: Washington State
Consulting Winemaker: Patti Murin & Colin Donnell
Lead Winemaker: Sean Boyd
Release Date: January 1, 2021



