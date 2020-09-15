Cody Renard Richard and Broadway Advocacy Coalition Launch The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program

In the inaugural year, selected recipients will receive a $1,500 scholarship for the Spring 2021 semester.

Veteran stage manager Cody Renard Richard (Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), in partnership with the Advocacy Coalition, announced The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program to honor, uplift, and support the next generation of Black, Asian, Latinx, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) theatre-makers working behind the scenes. The program will provide financial support, as well as mentorship through online seminars focusing on community building, leadership, and social justice from Richard and various leaders from the theatrical industry.

In the inaugural year, selected recipients will receive a $1,500 scholarship for the Spring 2021 semester. The scholarship program strives to encourage more Black, Asian, Latinx, Indigenous, and People of Color to pursue degrees in the theatrical management and artistic fields, such as Stage Management, Technical Theatre, Theatre Design, Playwriting, Directing, or Theatre Management. In partnership with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, the program also hopes to build a community of scholars who will connect with each other through leadership seminars as they continue their various educational journeys.

"As someone who has navigated this business rarely seeing a reflection of myself in other managers, designers, or directors I know first-hand how important it is to be exposed to theatrical leaders that look like you," says Richard. "Future generations of BIPOC theatre-makers deserve to have access to current working professionals who can provide them with resources and help usher them into the industry. This program is a result of a long-time dream of mine and I am thrilled to be able to release it into the world. I have always been passionate about paying it forward and providing space for early career professionals, my hope is that the recipients will not only benefit from the financial aspect but will also grow as artists and leaders as they join the program."

"Broadway Advocacy Coalition is committed to supporting the leadership of individuals directly affected by systems of racism which make this scholarship particularly exciting during this time of reckoning and accountability within our theater community," said Britton Smith, President and co-founder of Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Submissions for The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program are open through Sunday, October 25th at 11:59pm EST. Eligible applicants will need to submit a one-minute video essay describing why they are the ideal candidate for the program, along with their current transcript and two letters of recommendation.

The 2020/2021 selection committee features prominent BIPOC theatrical professionals including Richard and Smith, Narda E. Alcorn, Saheem Ali, Lawrence Bennett, Jhanaë Bonnick, Yang-Yang Chen, Matthew Lopez, Zhailon Levingston, Tina McCartney, Laurie Woolery, and Nzinga Williams.

Donations are now open with seed funding for the program provided by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. To make a donation or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit CodyRenard.com/scholarship or email scholarship@codyrenard.com.

