City Parks Foundation Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre Opens This Weekend

City Parks Foundation's Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre has announced a special, in person, open house presented in conjunction with Open House New York. Taking place this weekend, October 16 & 17, the cottage will open its doors to the public from 10AM - 3PM, offering limited guided tours of the space with two short performances at 11AM and 1PM on both Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees will have the chance to tour the legendary New York City landmark, see vintage marionette puppets, learn what it's like to be a professional puppeteer, and experience this architectural gem in the heart of Central Park, open to the public for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please note that capacity will be limited to 30 people inside the cottage at a time and at each performance and proof of vaccination, government-issued identification and masks will be required to enter the cottage.

"We are thrilled to participate in Open House New York this year and give New Yorkers a behind-the-scenes look into the rich history of the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre," said Bruce Cannon, Artistic Director of the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre. "This weekend is made more special as it's our first time re-opening our doors to the public since the pandemic began. We can't wait to welcome guests back and look forward to sharing these special performances with our community."

The open house will also host two live marionette performance times at 11AM and 1PM, featuring a preview performance of the song "Anything Can Happen in a Dream" from the show "Wake Up, Daisy", an original Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre show . The play tells the story of Daisy, an exuberant, lively little girl living in the heart of New York City in an apartment overlooking Central Park. At a much-anticipated birthday party, Daisy's parents invite everyone to celebrate, including three special guests from Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx who grant her gifts of courage, knowledge, and a second chance. When an unwelcome guest shows up and casts a curse on her, Daisy's life is changed forever.