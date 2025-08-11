Cirque du Soleil to Bring 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… Show to Madison Square Garden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The celebrated holiday theatrical ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil is returning to The Theater at Madison Square Garden for a limited engagement this holiday season from December 4-28. Tickets are on sale now here.

‘Twas the Night Before… marks the company’s first and only holiday show from Cirque du Soleil. Inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, memorable lines from the cherished tale sparked Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays.

Directed by James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater, ‘Twas the Night Before… features Cirque du Soleil acrobatics, from an aerial straps duo and daring hoop diving, to gravity-defying hair suspension and high-energy dancing, performed by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world. The show also features characters and a soundtrack that includes Christmas favorites reimagined by Cirque du Soleil.

"There’s nothing like NYC during the holiday season and bringing Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before… back to The Theater at MSG truly feels like coming home for the holidays," said James Hadley, the production’s writer and director. “To bring our unique take on the holidays to life, we took the classic poem ‘A Visit from Saint Nicholas’ and let our imaginations run wild, creating a world full of wonder, color and the kind of unexpected excitement only Cirque du Soleil can deliver."

Tickets for ‘Twas the Night Before… at The Theater at Madison Square Garden start at $49 when purchased in person at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Madison Square Garden (4 Penn Plaza) and at $63 (including $14 in service charges) when purchased online here. For groups of nine or more, attendees can contact the Group Sales Department at 212-465-6080 or Group.Sales@msg.com. Accessible and companion seats are available for these shows via the Accessibility Services Department. For more information, please visit here.

Photo credit: Kyle Flubacker, MSG Entertainment