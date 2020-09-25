Christy Altomare and Jose Llana Royally Celebrate The Broadway's Calling 10th Episode

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The latest episode as well as previous episodes are always available on the Broadway's Calling channel.

The Princess from Anastasia (Christy Altomare) and the King from The King & I (Jose Llana), celebrate the 10th episode of Broadway's Calling with Lance Roberts (King of Cartoons in Peewee Herman on Broadway) by giving it the Royal Treatment.

The Real Broadway Royals will share how they first got the call to be on Broadway and more.

The Livestream of Broadway's Calling airs every Sunday on YouTube at 6pm ET/3pmPT.

