VIDEO: Watch the Theatre World Awards: Special Event Celebrating 75 Years- Live at 7pm!

Tonight's the night! Each year The Theatre World Awards presents 12 awards to outstanding debut performances on and off-Broadway. After a year of no debuts, The Theatre World Awards, the oldest American award for debuts in theatre in New York, will return for a one-night virtual benefit gala honoring Broadway legends André De Shields and Patti LuPone with the 8th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in The Theatre as well as presenting Audra McDonald with the Dorothy Loudon Special Award for Excellence in Theatre.

Directed by Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora, the star-studded benefit gala will feature performances from past Theatre World Award winners Christy Altomare, Phillip Boykin, Ann Hampton Callaway, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, André De Shields, Anna Villafañe, Andrea McArdle, Bonnie Milligan, Adam Pascal, Ethan Slater, Marissa Jaret Winokur and John Lloyd Young with appearances from Iain Armitage, Lucie Arnaz, Hank Azaria, Dylan Baker, Nicholas Barasch, Bonnie Bedelia, Bryan Cranston, Kristin Chenoweth, Marianne Elliott, Giancarlo Esposito, Tovah Feldshuh, Harvey Fierstein, Tim Guinee, Jackie Hoffman, Ernestine Jackson, Nathan Lane, Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Michael McGrath, Jerry Mitchell, Jim Parsons, Bernadette Peters, Daphne Rubin-Vega, William Shatner, Brooke Shields, Cobie Smulders, John Stamos, Marisa Tomei, Jennifer Tilly and Chandra Wilson. Performances and appearances subject to change.



The special event will be hosted virtually by BroadwayWorld on Sunday, July 11th beginning at 7pm. Check back right here to tune in! While we wait, click here to donate to the Theatre World Awards and get a jump start on what to expect tonight with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!

The event and accompanying fundraising campaign are being produced by Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora, and Tim Guinee who recently stepped up to help raise much needed funds for The York Theatre Company, West Bank Café, The LAByrinth Theatre and Birdland Jazz Club. The trio, who are donating their time, have taken on The Theatre World Awards as their next project. The event is produced in association with The Theatre World Awards, Board of Directors, Dale Badway (Theatre World Awards President), Karen Johnston, Peter Filichia, Laura Z. Barket, and Riki Kane Larimer.

The Theatre World Awards relies on the support and contributions of its alumni and donors. Tax deductible donations may be made by visiting the Go Fund Me link at https://gofund.me/cf2604da.

In what has become a highly entertaining and often touching tradition, 12 previous winners serve as the presenters, and often relive moments from past ceremonies and share wonderful stories rarely heard at other theatrical awards. Many people feel that this is the most fun and enjoyable awards show of the Broadway season! This special gala presentation will celebrate past and present honorees showcasing the historic heritage of the organization.

The Theatre World Award honorees are chosen by the Theatre World Awards Committee which is comprised of Linda Armstrong (Amsterdam News), David Cote (The Observer), Joe

Dziemianowicz (New York Daily News, Emeritus), Peter Filichia (The Newark Star-Ledger, Emeritus), David Finkle (New York Stage Review), Elysa Gardner (USA Today, Emeritus), Harry Haun (Theatermania), Frank Scheck (The Hollywood Reporter), and Janice Simpson (Broadway & Me). The Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors is headed by Dale Badway (President) with Tom Lynch (Vice-President), Michael Kostel (Vice-President), Stephen Wilde (Secretary), Honorable Ilene Zatkin-Butler (Treasurer), James Sheridan, and Karen Johnston. The Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater is chosen by the Trustees of The Dorothy Loudon Foundation, Lionel Larner, Executive Director, together with recommendations from the Theatre World Awards Committee.

For additional information about the Theatre World Awards, visit www.theatreworldawards.org.