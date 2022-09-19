Christine Stoddard's MY FAVORITE SEX TOY Now Directed By Fiamma Piacentini at the Broadway Comedy Club Next Month

Christine Stoddard's play "My Favorite Sex Toy" returns to the Broadway Comedy Club on October 2nd. The play will also run at the Greenwich Village Comedy Club, where it was set to premiere last April, on October 3rd. The play will once again star Amanda Andrews and Jess Appel, but this time under the direction of Fiamma Piacentini. The burlesque dancers Rita Wink and Madame Brassiere will serve as the opening act at BCC and GVCC respectively.

"My Favorite Sex Toy" is one of five plays Stoddard has written and produced at the Broadway Comedy Club under her company Quail Bell Press & Productions. Other titles include "Cyber Cinderella," "Forget Fairytales," "Clowns & Otters," and "Hashtag Mountain Girl." Stoddard also co-hosts the funny poetry series "Poet Voice Sucks" at the Broadway Comedy Club with Jess Appel.

Tickets for "My Favorite Sex Toy" are available on the Eventbrite page for Quail Bell.

About the artists:

Christine Stoddard (playwright) is a Salvadoran-American writer, actor, director, and artist. Several of her comedy plays have appeared at the Broadway Comedy Club, where she co-hosts the funny poetry series Poet Voice Sucks with Jess Appel. In June 2022, she wrote/directed her award-winning drama "Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares" at Gene Frankel Theatre in NoHo. Her arthouse film Sirena's Gallery premiered at the historic Byrd Theatre in Richmond, VA and received support from the Puffin Foundation's national film initiative. She has written several critically acclaimed books, such as Water for the Cactus Woman, and been the artist-in-residence at multiple organizations, including Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Lenox Hill Neighborhood House. Her work has appeared in The Huffington Post, Cosmopolitan, The Brooklyn Rail, Ms. Magazine, The Feminist Wire, The Portland Review, and beyond. She is a graduate of VCUarts and The City College of New York. Find out more about her work at www.worldofchristinestoddard.com. Instagram/Twitter: @stoddardsays

Fiamma Piacentini (director) is a New York City based Actor, Movement Artist, Director, and Photographer from Mexico City, Mexico. Her most recent theater project was Christine Stoddard's My Abuela Queen of Nightmares at the Gene Frankel Theater, where she played the role of "Abuela" and also served as movement director. She also directed, produced, and performed in las:sitas: a movement exploration of the divine feminine at the Fringe NYC Festival. Other NYC theater credits include The House of Bernarda Alba, By Wing, Hoof or Foot, Macbeth, Miss Witherspoon, Through the Looking Glass, Andromache, and The Insanity of Mary Girard. She has also worked on various independent film projects.

Jess Appel ("Vibby"), actress, singer, physical comedy enthusiast, is thrilled to have the opportunity to appear in another one of Stoddard's brilliant and hilarious plays. A few of Jess's NYC and regional comedic theater credits include: Social Media Influencer in "Hashtag Mountain Girl", Rosalind in "As You Like It", Little Sally in "Urinetown The Musical", and Bad News Bear in "Avenue Q". She is also the co-host of the funny poetry series "Poet Voice Sucks" at the Broadway Comedy Club. She hails from New Jersey, and got her BFA in Acting from Syracuse University when Zoom did not exist. Please laugh AT her. IG @realdealjessappeal, www.jessappel.com

Amanda Andrews ("Woman") is an actress, singer, and writer who especially delights in bringing new works to life. In the past year, Amanda has had the great joy of acting in 5 of Christine Stoddard's original plays including Cyber Cinderella, Forget Fairytales, Hashtag Mountain Girl, Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares, and My Favorite Sex Toy. In addition to acting in a variety of plays, films, musicals, cabarets, and workshops, Amanda has also performed in 3 pieces that she wrote and produced: 2 rock & roll plays about mental health: "Brilliant, But Off..," and "Everything's Fine!", and a short film: "...But A Dream". In addition to creative endeavors, Amanda loves to fill her days with yoga, dogs, long walks, good friends, and adventures. More at www.AmandaAndrews.net @amandrews31