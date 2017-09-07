Christine Ebersole, Norbert Leo Butz and More Coming Up This Month at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

CHRISTINE EBERSOLE, SEPTEMBER 11 & 18, OCTOBER 9 & 30, AND NOVEMBER 13 AT 7PM:

Multiple Tony Award-winner Christine Ebersole returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a special engagement of her brand new concert After The Ball... while starring on Broadway in the pre- miere of the new musical War Paint! Join us for an elegant evening with Christine, featuring such classics as "The Way You Look Tonight" and "S'Wonderful" as well as a gorgeous "Lazy After- noon." Theatermania exclaimed "...it's a masterful performance...Ebersole is a Broadway broad at the top of her game and nothing will convince me otherwise, certainly not after this incredible night of story and song." The New York Times agreed, calling it, "Christine Ebersole's wonderful new show... Her gorgeous, searching renditions of "Autumn Leaves" and "(Have I Stayed) Too Long at the Fair" rang with personal poignancy." This new engagement of After The Ball will fea- ture a few new songs and surprises.

$75-$105 cover charge. $110-$130 VIP seating. $140-$160 premium seating. $25 food and bev- erage minimum.

LET'S DRINK TO THAT: THE MUSIC AND LYRICS OF DREW GASPARINI, SEPTEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM:

ComposerDrew Gasparini is BACK at Feinstein's/54 Below this September! Drew's concerts have a well-earned reputation for serving up an epic party celebrating the intersection between theater and pop. This time around Drew is bringing more of himself into the mix, sharing autobio- graphical songs he's been writing over the past year. Every song is based on true events and stories from Drew's life. Brand new songs. Huge Broadway stars. Same kick-ass party, but with a personal twist.

Featuring Alex Brightman (2016 Tony Nominee for School of Rock), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), Brandon Ellis (Bandstand), Jeremy Morse (Wait- ress), Andrew Kober (She Loves Me), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Keith White (A Bronx Tale), Aneesh Sheth (Southern Comfort), Elizabeth Ann Berg (Avenue Q), Clifton Duncan (Assassins), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Chloe Gasparini (Saint Ade- line), Melissa Rose Hirsch (The Bad Years), and more.

The evening is produced by Erica Rotstein and will feature a band led by Justin Goldner. $25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

LINDSAY MENDEZ, SEPTEMBER 12 -16 AT 7PM:

Lindsay Mendez, recent star of Broadway's Significant Other makes her return to the Feinstein's/ 54 Below stage in her new solo cabaret show. Known for her tremendous, roof-raising voice and searing stage energy, Lindsay will share golden age Broadway favorites you've never heard her sing, beloved tunes from her collaborations with current musical theatre writers, and more! The gifted singer and actress has appeared in numerous Broadway shows including Grease, Every- day Rapture, and Godspell. In her most recent Broadway musical engagement, Lindsay took flight with the role of Elphaba in Wicked. Lindsay is celebrated for her star turn in Pasek & Paul's Dogfight, which premiered at Second Stage Theater in 2012, where she earned Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards nominations. Join Lindsay in another unforget- table evening of stories and songs as she is welcomed back to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80-$85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NORBERT LEO BUTZ, SEPTEMBER 12 - 14 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

Two-time Tony Award-winner Norbert Leo Butz returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a new and updated version of his hit show Memory & Mayhem. The show features pop, folk, musical theatre, rock 'n' roll, and blues songs of various vintages linked by the subject of memory. Don't miss this chance to see one of today's top performers bare his soul through music, live on stage. Norbert Leo Butz is the two-time Tony Award winning star of Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wicked, and The Last 5 Years, as well as TV's Bloodline and Mercy Street.

Musical direction by Michael J. Moritz Jr.

$55-$85 cover charge. $95-$105 VIP seating. $125-$135 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

MAXINE LINEHAN'S ONE: THE SONGS OF U2, SEPTEMBER 15 - OCTOBER 13 AT 9:30PM:

Already considered the premiere interpreter of the U2 songbook, concert and recording artist Maxine Linehan breaks new ground with a unique, lyrically driven orchestral show devoted to the work of this world-famous band. The extraordinary songs written by Bono and U2 find a new voice in a concert that holds to the beautiful melodic lines of the songs, while bringing the lyrics forward into a fresh light. Accompanied by piano, cello, violin, bass, and drums, Linehan will con- tinue her mission of providing audiences with the unexpected experience of hearing U2's famous songs as if for the first time - while always being true to the heart and soul of each time-honored hit. One: The Songs of U2 will be produced and directed by her longtime collaborator, Scott Siegel, who has produced, written, and directed shows for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and is, perhaps, best known as the creator/writer/director/host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year.

$35-$45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

DANNY MARIN: THE NICEST B**CH YOU KNOW, SEPTEMBER 15 AT 11:30PM:

In his solo cabaret debut,Danny Marin will finally answer the question "How the Hell Did I End Up Here?!" Join him for a night of songs and stories about his journey to NYC, the boys that shaped him, selling Broadway merch, and no, working in the industry. His debut features surprise guests and music from Panic! at the Disco, Sara Bareilles, Dear Evan Hansen, RENT, Reba, Em- inem, Everyday Rapture, and more!

Danny Marin is a native of Southern California, loves long walks on the beach, and tacos. Fa- vorite credits include: West Side Story (The Chance Theatre), RENT (Baruch Theatre), Guys & Dolls (The Norris), Chicago (Torrance Theatre Co.), and the premiere LAB of Lives on the Edge: A New Musical based on Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" album. At the age of 23, he founded his company Daniel Alexander Co. "A Broadway Assistant Agency" and now works with some of Broadway's biggest names!

Featuring Allison Griffith, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Jennifer Reed. Music Direction by Rodney Bush

Directed by Erin Rice

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drinks or $20 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM:

This Scott Siegel Concert Event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like rolling thunder. Though the first show in this wildly popular series took place on a night a hurricane was supposed to close down New York City, it sold out anyway because this was the show that every musical theatre-lover had been waiting for. After many more packed shows, we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hits!

Featuring Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Tony Nominee, Avenue Q), Jeanine Bruen (Broadway By the Year), Joshua Israel (Mary Poppins), Maxine Linehan ("Fiercely Talented" - NY Times), Jillian Louis (multi-award winning actress; It Shoulda Been You), Pepe Nufrio (Broadway Unplugged), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera, When Pigs Fly), and Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, Spamilton).

$35-55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE SNAPBACK SESSION WITH KAYLEY ANNE COLLINS, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 11:30PM:

Kayley Anne Collinsmakes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo concert debut! Since Patti LuPone mistakenly told her she did an amazing job in a show she wasn't in, she has clearly been des- tined for greatness. Join Kayley and special guests Sean Grandillo (ABC's The Real O'Neals, Spring Awakening), Kathryn Allison (Aladdin), and more for a night of belting and bleeding as we celebrate love, being alive, and this crazy city we call home. The Snapback Session offers a wide variety of songs and genres; from Sondheim to Whitney, Jason Robert Brown to Celine, it is sure to be a shoulder shaking night you won't want to miss!

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. Each ticket includes 1 drink off of the Late Night Menu. There is an additional 1 Alcohol Drink Minimum OR $10 Food & Beverage Minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, SEPTEMBER 17 AT 7:00PM:

BACK FOR SEASON EIGHT! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast mem- bers such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Featuring Jeremy Abram, Marquee Five, Eric Michael Gillet, Blaine Krauss, Marta Sanders, Tally Sessions, and Lucia Spina.

With special guests Lane Bradbury (Gypsy), Liz McCartney (Sunday in the Park with George), and Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd)!

$30-$45 cover charge. $65-$75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: TEETH BY MICHAEL R. JACKSON AND ANNA K. JACOBS, SEPTEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM:

Gird your loins and join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for TEETH in concert! Adapted from the 2007 movie of the same name, TEETH tells the story of a teen evangelical girl who discovers she has a powerful secret-vagina dentata. The show features a tuneful and eclectic score by Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) and Anna K. Jacobs (POP!). With an all-star cast, this concert is di- rected by Marlo Hunter (Unlock'd), produced by Kate Garst, and with music direction by Meg Zervoulis. TEETH has previously been seen at Sundance Institute, Musical Theatre Factory at Playwrights Horizons, and Ars Nova.

Featuring Gilbert L Bailey II (A Bronx Tale, The Book of Mormon), Dave Thomas Brown (Amer- ican Psycho, Heathers), Roe Hartrampf (Nobody Loves You, Unnatural Acts), Alyse Alan Louis (Amelie, Pretty Filthy, Disaster!), Melody Lee Madarasz (Mad Libs Live), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots, Gigantic), Kelsey Ryan Moore (Fiorello, Regional: West Side Story, Les Miserables), Samantha Parrish (Legally Blonde, Hairspray), Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale), Aaron Serotsky (August: Osage County, Finks, Homeland), and Kay Trinidad (The Little Mermaid, bare: A Pop Opera).

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Fein- stein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

