TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Star Christiani Pitts Joins STAGE FRIGHT At Red Eye This Month

Stage Fright, the weekly late-night Broadway talk show, will welcome Broadway performer Christiani Pitts on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. at Red Eye NY. The event is free and open to the public.

Hosted by Marti Gould Cummings—a member of the OUT 100—and featuring Drama Desk nominee Yaz Fukuoka on piano, Stage Fright brings theatre artists and audiences together for candid conversations and live music in Hell’s Kitchen.

Pitts is currently appearing on Broadway in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Her previous Broadway credits include King Kong and the leading role in A Bronx Tale. On screen, she has appeared in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the Netflix film Resort to Love, and television series including Dead Ringers, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, and Elementary.

Stage Fright is known for its mix of interviews, performances, and behind-the-scenes stories from across the New York theatre community. Recent guests have included Melba Moore, Orville Peck, Melissa Manchester, and Anthony Rapp.

The show takes place every Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. at Red Eye NY, located at 355 West 41st Street in Manhattan. No cover charge is required.