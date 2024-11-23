Chris R. Weilert Releases New Book DEEP THOUGHTS FROM A RECLINER QUARTERBACK, VOLUME 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chris R. Weilert has announced the release of his newest book, Deep Thoughts from a Recliner Quarterback, Volume 2. Packed with humor, insight, and nostalgia, this collection of essays is a must-read for anyone who loves sports and the quirky, unpredictable moments that define them.

Following the success of his first volume, Weilert brings readers a fresh perspective on the evolving sports landscape. From the cultural phenomenon of Taylor Swift's unexpected impact on NFL viewership to Caitlin Clark's record-shattering basketball feats, Weilert weaves an engaging narrative that blends sharp commentary with heartfelt stories.

In this volume, Weilert also takes on topics like the growing influence of sports gambling, the artistry of touchdown celebrations and bat flips, and the timeless drama of sports rivalries. Whether it's revisiting the glory days of legendary athletes or exploring the rise of new champions, Deep Thoughts from a Recliner Quarterback, Volume 2 celebrates the highs, lows, and humorous moments that unite fans.

Sports are more than just games; they're a reflection of our culture, our aspirations, and even our absurdities. Weilert's signature style-combining sly humor, sharp wit, and genuine appreciation for the human side of sports-shines throughout the book, making it an entertaining escape for readers of all ages.

About the Author

Chris R. Weilert, a lifelong resident of Santa Clara County, CA, lives with his wife Linda Pellerano, with whom he runs a mortgage branch. A passionate writer and lover of all art forms, Weilert's essays blend humor and candid observations, offering readers both laughter and relatable truths. Beyond writing, his passions include traveling, poker, sports, and spending time with family and friends.

For more information, visit http://ChrisWeilert.com.

Deep Thoughts from a Recliner Quarterback, Volume 2 is now available on Amazon and other major retailers.