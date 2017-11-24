Chris Colfer Lands New Book Deal - New Series to Launch in 2019

According to PopWrapped, Chris Colfer has signed onto a new book deal with Little Brown Books. The Glee star has written the popular Land of Stories series, and is working on adapting the first book in the series, The Wishing Spell, into a movie in collaboration with Twentieth Century Fox and 21 Laps.

This new deal will bring Colfer back to this series as he is writing an ultimate guide to The Land of Stories. Along with this guide, Colfer will also write two new novels in a new series.

The guide to The Land of Stories is set to release next fall, and the new book series will launch in 2019.

Read the full article here.

Chris Colfer won a Golden Globe for his role in the long-running musical dramedy GLEE. He penned the 2014 "Glee" episode "Old Dog, New Tricks" as well as the 2012 movie "Struck by Lightning," in which he also starred.





