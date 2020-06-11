Chilina Kennedy and Vanessa Sears Will Perform an Original Song For the Toronto Fringe Collective
Chilina Kennedy has announced via Instagram that she and Vanessa Sears will sing an original song for the Toronto Fringe Collective, premiering July 1-12.
This is a collaborative project with Eclipse Theatre Company. A portion of the proceeds from the recorded song will go to Black Lives Matter Toronto.
Further details are forthcoming.
I'm so excited to be singing a beautiful original tune by @seok.andrew with @vanessa_sears for the Toronto Fringe Collective. Proceeds will go to @eclipsetheatrecompany and #blacklivesmattertoronto ?? Details to come!
A post shared by Chilina Kennedy (@chilinakennedy) on Jun 11, 2020 at 5:28am PDT
