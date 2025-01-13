Children's Entertainer Laurie Berkner Returns To Owings Mills In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An annual tradition continues! Kids' music superstars Laurie Berkner and The Laurie Berkner Band invite families to dance and play on a cold winter's day at two concerts on Sunday, February 16, at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at Gordon Center for Performing Arts, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave., Owings Mills, MD.

"I can't wait to come back to Owings Mills with the band!" says Laurie Berkner. "These concerts have become a yearly tradition that brings us much joy. There is nothing better than seeing the kids and families in the audience singing, marching, dancing, and making memories together. I'm so happy we get to do it again this year!”

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner and her band will perform songs from a career spanning more than 25 years in the entertainment industry, including such well-loved hits as "Victor Vito," "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Pig On Her Head," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," and "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and more recent fan favorites like "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump." Laurie's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

About Laurie Berkner:

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 500 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children's music world.” As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 16 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Noggin, appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV, now Universal Kids.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children's Theatre and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." The New York Times lauded Laurie as "the Adele of the preschool crowd." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”