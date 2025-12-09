Chicano Scholar Jorge Huertas to Join TRU Upcoming Event

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Click here to receive this Friday's Zoom link.

12/12 - Three Views of the Latiné Arts Community:

Chicago and NYC. In the room: Justine Bayod Espoz/Torito Arts, Executive Director at the Creative and Independent Producer Alliance (CIPA), arts journalist, producer and performing arts curator, advocate for diversity in the Chicago arts community; Christin Cato, NYC actor, playwright (Sancocho, O.K.!), freelance writer, dramaturg and educator, 2025 HOLA award for Outstanding Achievement in Playwriting; and Jorge Huerta, Chicano scholar, author and theater director specializing in Chicano and US Latinx theater. What are the challenges to creating genuine inclusion in the melting pot of American arts culture, and have the current strict immigration policies had an effect? Has progress been made in gaining acceptance of authentic latiné voices? Are non-Latiné audiences supportive of the diverse voices in our culture, or are Latiné opportunities limited to the Latiné community and companies that have a specific following? And does authenticity ever get lost in an effort to be accessible to broader audiences? Are NYC, west coast and Chicago audiences, in general, open to and supportive of culturally diverse works? Is that changing in today's political climate where non-white communities are viewed with suspicion? Click here to register for the Zoom link.