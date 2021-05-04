Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chicagoland Duo Will Live Stream BEDAZZLING BROADWAY

Broadway on Demand to feature lively Broadway revue May 7 to July 7, 2021. 

May. 4, 2021  

Come on along and join The Chicagoland Duo for a playful and masterful romp down Broadway! Their latest feature, "Bedazzling Broadway" will be live-streamed on Broadway on Demand from May 7 to July 7, 2021.

Soprano Elly Warrington and singing pianist Andy Bossov span the past century of songs along The Great White Way, from Berlin to Sondheim, Waller to Webber. This "Lucy and Schroeder" pair have been dazzling audiences for three years together and are prepared to sing their way into your heart and home, as well. You'll hear Elly confide that she's "Bewitched," Andy will share what he's gonna do with "A Handful of Keys," and together they'll give today's weather report: "O, What A Beautiful Morning," but "Soon It's Gonna Rain." "If We Only Have Love," anything is possible!

Buy this nostalgic Broadway revue here.


