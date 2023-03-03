Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cherry Lane Theatre Bought By A24 Film Studio

Cherry Lane Theatre Bought By A24 Film Studio

A24 paid $10 million for the property.

Mar. 03, 2023  

The Cherry Lane Theatre, the oldest continuously running Off-Broadway theatre in New York City, has been bought by the film studio A24.

Curbed reports that A24 paid $10 million for the property, located in New York City's Greenwich Village, through a corporation titled Cherry Lane Venue, which is listed at A24's New York office.

Netflix has similarly purchased historic New York City venues, including the Paris Movie Theater on 58th St., where they premiere most of their films.

Angelina Fiordellisi purchased Cherry Lane Theatre in 1996 and oversaw a $3 million renovation of its 179-seat Mainstage and converted a former storage space into the 60-seat Studio Theatre, along with having modernized the lobby and public spaces. With its comfort and understated elegance, Cherry Lane has become widely-known, rightfully, as the Jewel of Off-Broadway.

Under Ms. Fiordellisi's leadership, Cherry Lane has served a wide variety of artistic interests in its Mainstage productions and with its award-winning Mentor Project, which for 20 years has paired emerging writers with established playwrights in the development, rehearsal and fully-staged production of their work.

Writers who have been mentored at Cherry Lane include Katori Hall, Sheila Callaghan, Rajiv Joseph, Anne Washburn, Jocelyn Bioh, Nathan Yungerberg, Ren Dara Santiago, Jiehae Park and Antoinette Nwandu, whose play PASS OVER was produced by Mentor Project in 2016. Mentors have included Lynn Nottage, Taylor Mac, Craig Lucas, Lucy Thurber, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Kwame Kwei Armah and Diana Oh.

A24 is the company behind the film adaptation of The Whale, as well as the critically-acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once. Other A24 films include The Humans, Hereditary, Zola, The Florida Project, Lady Bird, Moonlight, Uncut Gems, Eighth Grade, Aftersun, and more.

A24 TV productions include the Emmy-winning series Euphoria, Golden Globe-winning Hulu series "Ramy" from Ramy Youssef, which returned for a second season starring Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali, and the Showtime comedy series "Moonbase 8" starring Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly.



Related Stories
Ashley Park Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Photo
Ashley Park Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical
Ashley Park has joined the cast of the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical. Park was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Gretchen Weiners in the original Broadway production of Mean Girls the musical. She joins Busy Philipps, Jenna Fischer, Tina Fey, Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, and Reneé Rapp.
Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried & More to Star in New Comedy Film Photo
Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried & More to Star in New Comedy Film
Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried, Chloe Fineman, and Megan Stalter will lead Sony's upcoming comedy My Ex-Friend's Wedding. The film will follow four childhood friends  that follows four childhood best friends who receive a drunken voicemail from a former member of their friend group the night before her wedding.
Arinzé Kenes MISTY Begins Performances Tonight at The Shed Photo
Arinzé Kene's MISTY Begins Performances Tonight at The Shed
The Shed will present the US premiere of Misty, a genre-defying play written by and starring Olivier Award–nominee Arinzé Kene. See how to purchase tickets!
Up on the Marquee: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Photo
Up on the Marquee: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
See photos of the marquee for Second Stage Theater's The Thanksgiving Play!

From This Author - Michael Major


Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried & More to Star in MY EX-FRIEND'S WEDDING FilmAriana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried & More to Star in MY EX-FRIEND'S WEDDING Film
March 3, 2023

Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried, Chloe Fineman, and Megan Stalter will lead Sony's upcoming comedy My Ex-Friend's Wedding. The film will follow four childhood friends  that follows four childhood best friends who receive a drunken voicemail from a former member of their friend group the night before her wedding.
Ashley Park Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie MusicalAshley Park Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical
March 3, 2023

Ashley Park has joined the cast of the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical. Park was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Gretchen Weiners in the original Broadway production of Mean Girls the musical. She joins Busy Philipps, Jenna Fischer, Tina Fey, Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, and Reneé Rapp.
Mckenna Grace Releases 'Bittersweet 16' EPMckenna Grace Releases 'Bittersweet 16' EP
March 3, 2023

Rising global superstar Mckenna Grace releases her debut EP, Bittersweet 16, now via Photo Finish Records.  The eagerly anticipated 8-track EP features Mckenna’s smash hit single, “Ugly Crier,” already released tracks “Checkered Vans,” and “Post Party Trauma” as well as five brand new songs including new single, “Buzzkill Baby”.
THE ORVILLE: NEW HORIZONS Soundtrack Out NowTHE ORVILLE: NEW HORIZONS Soundtrack Out Now
March 3, 2023

The music for The Orville: New Horizons Original Television Soundtrack was composed by Joel McNeely (A Million Ways to Die in the West, Holes, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles,) John Debney (The Passion of the Christ, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book,) Andrew Cottee and Kevin Kaska (Jump!, Ghost Party).
VIDEO: Miley Cyrus & Disney Reunite for the Disney+ Original Special EventVIDEO: Miley Cyrus & Disney Reunite for the Disney+ Original Special Event
March 3, 2023

Miley Cyrus takes the stage for the Disney+ music event, “Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).” Miley performs songs from “Endless Summer Vacation,” including “Flowers,” seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright. Watch the video teaser now!
share