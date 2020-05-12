#BwayWorldFanArt
Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt

Check Out Week 8 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 9!

Article Pixel May. 12, 2020  

There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their work from week 8's show logos challenge.

This week's theme is: Your Dream Role!

The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!

Get to drawing!

While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!

#bwayworldfanart

A post shared by Kristin DiStefano (@kristinteacher) on May 5, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT

#BwayWorldFanArt

A post shared by Megan.Can.Draw.(kinda). (@megancandraw) on May 5, 2020 at 4:44pm PDT



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

BREAKING: HAMILTON Film is Coming to Disney+ July 3
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)

Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)

Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Hope Elizabeth
Ruthie Ann Miles has announced the birth of her baby daughter, Hope Elizabeth!... (read more)

CATS Will Stream This Weekend as Part of THE SHOWS MUST GO ON!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this weekend with Cats! The 1999 production stars Elaine Paige and Sir John Mills.... (read more)

Stephen Sondheim is Now on Instagram!
Stephen Sondheim is now on Instagram!... (read more)

Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
Voting opened Friday, May 8th for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored b... (read more)