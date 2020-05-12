Check Out Week 8 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 9!
There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their work from week 8's show logos challenge.
This week's theme is: Your Dream Role!
The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to drawing!
Hamilton ⭐️ • • • #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #alexanderhamilton #aaronburr #johnlaurens #maquisdelafayette #herculesmulligan #georgewashington #angelicaschuyler #elizaschuyler #peggyschuyler #andpeggy #thomasjefferson #jamesmadison #philiphamilton #mariareynolds #kinggeorgeiii #samuelseabury #charleslee #hamathome #hamiltonfanart #linmanuelmiranda #hamart #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by ???? (@boschetti.anna.14.11) on Apr 12, 2020 at 3:27pm PDT
A post shared by Kristin DiStefano (@kristinteacher) on May 5, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT
A post shared by Megan.Can.Draw.(kinda). (@megancandraw) on May 5, 2020 at 4:44pm PDT
#bwayworldfanart This week's theme is show logos, so...what better to draw than the @bemorechillmusical logo! ?
A post shared by Logan (@be.more.broadway_) on May 6, 2020 at 8:00am PDT
- I'm currently busy rn but this is my submission for @officialbroadwayworld weekly competition #bwayworldfanart - I haven't gotten to see Hamilton at least once in my life but it would be great to see it - #hamilton #broadway #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonlogo
A post shared by Ms. Olivander (@_.olivanders_art._) on May 7, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT
Hadestown!!! #musical #fanart #hadestown #bwayworldfanart #rose #broadway
A post shared by Jo Draws (@jsdrawsabit) on May 7, 2020 at 3:30pm PDT
This is for @officialbroadwayworld for this weeks #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by @ ducko_splat on May 7, 2020 at 5:55pm PDT
Dear Evan Hansen is one of my absolute favorite shows and I'm so happy that I finished this one! The message is so important and the music never fails to amaze me? . . . This is made from all of the lyrics in Act One. This is my entry for this week's @officialbroadwayworld #bwayworldfanart challenge . . . #broadway #dearevanhansen #broadwayfanart #dearevanhansenfanart #youwillbefound #musicaltheatre #textart
A post shared by @ wordsofbroadway on May 9, 2020 at 8:24pm PDT
I decided to draw the playbills of all the shows I have ever seen (some multiple times)❤️❤️ I recreated these by hand using @procreate for #bwayworldfanart challenge's "show logo prompt" ----------------------- #broadway #broadwaymusicals #broadwayworld #broadwaymusical #broadwayshow #musicals #musicaltheatre #musicaltheater #musicaltheaterlife #musicaltheaternerd #theater #theatre #theatrekid #theatrekids #dearevanhansen #wicked #hamilton #beautiful #meangirls #wickedwitchofthewest #peterpan #hamiltonfanart #dearevanhansenmusical #meangirlsbroadway #beautifulbroadway #peterpanmusical #dearevanhansenmemes #playbill #hamiltonmemes
A post shared by Broadway.Fan (@theatre_nerdddd) on May 9, 2020 at 8:16pm PDT
here's what i drew for this week's #bwayworldfanart prompt: show logo • • • • • • • • #broadwayart #meangirls #meangirlsbroadway #meangirlsontour #meangirlsbway #art #artistsoninstagram #artist #artwork #broadway #broadwaymusical #broadwayworld
A post shared by lyds (@lydsdrawingz) on May 9, 2020 at 12:27pm PDT
This one took me forever, but the results are worth it ? @meangirlsbway @officialbroadwayworld @tina_fey_official . . . . #bwayworldfanart #meangirls #meangirlsthemusical #meangirlsmusical #cadyheron #reginageorge #gretchenweiners #katerockwell #reneerapp #kerrybutler #karensmith #fanart #digitalart #artistsoninstagram #artist #artwork #artstagram #artoninstagram #digitalartwork
A post shared by Just A Broadway Fansie (@allaroundbroadwayfan) on May 8, 2020 at 1:43pm PDT
The things we do today will be tomorrow's news! ? @newsies @officialbroadwayworld @broadwaycom @playbill . . . . #newsiesmusical #newsies #bwayworldfanart #newsiesart #newsiesfanart #newsiesthemusical #jeremyjordan #jackkelly #crutchie #crutchiemorris #seizetheday #newsboys #andrewkeenanbolger #karalindsay #benfankhauser #bencook
A post shared by Just A Broadway Fansie (@allaroundbroadwayfan) on May 8, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT
I just HAD to draw this!!! @hamiltonmusical . . . . #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #bwayworldfanart #hamiltonfanart #alexanderhamilton #alexanderhamiltonmusical #alexanderhamiltonfanart #art #artistsoninstagram #artstagram #artwork #artist #artistsofinstagram #artoftheday #linmaneulmiranda #linmanuel #jonathongroff #philipasoo #daveeddiggs
A post shared by Just A Broadway Fansie (@allaroundbroadwayfan) on May 8, 2020 at 1:08pm PDT
Week 8: Show Logos. #bwayworldfanart #broadway #broadwayworld #intothewoods #showlogos #capeasredasblood #hairasyellowascorn #cowaswhiteasmilk #ifyouwishtohavethecursereversed #illneedacertainpotionfirst #becarefulwhatyouwishfor #happilyeveraftershaveconsequences #paint #coloredpencil #sharpie #musicaltheatre #musicaltheatreactor #musicaltheatrefanart @officialbroadwayworld
A post shared by Ashlee Reck (@ashreck221b) on May 11, 2020 at 8:33am PDT
This is for @officialbroadwayworld's challenge this week: "Show Logos"! I decided to do a collage piece of the @wicked_musical logo, and I thought it came together really well! At the end, I gave up and drew in some of the details ? • • #bwayworldfanart #wicked #collage #art #fanart #musicals #broadway
A post shared by Leanne (@myth._art) on May 11, 2020 at 8:10am PDT
Welcome to the Rock! ?? - - - - - #bwayworldfanart #embroideryartist #embroiderykit #embroideryart #embroiderydesign #bway #bwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #broadway #embroideredpillow #broadwayembroidery #embroideryartist #modernembroidery #modernembroiderymovement #embroiderywork #embroideryfloss #embroideryinstaguild #comefromaway #comefromawaymusical #musicaltheater #musicaltheatre #broadwayfanart #musicalfanart #embroideredlogo
A post shared by Hundred Acre Embroidery (@hundred_acre_embroidery) on May 11, 2020 at 8:15am PDT
