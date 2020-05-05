Check Out Week 7 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 8!
There are some insanely talented Broadway cosplayers out there! Check out their work from week 7's cosplay challenge.
This week's theme is: Show Logos!
The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to drawing!
While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!
"September 1st, 1989 Dear Diary: I believe I'm a good person. You know, I think that there's good in everyone, but-here we are! First day of senior year! And uh... I look around at these kids that I've known all my life and I ask myself-what happened?" * * Character: Veronica Sawyer ? Fandom: Heathers @heathersmusical Photo ?: @juledarkshine Editing by me * * #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayerofinstagram #germancosplayer #heathers #heatherscosplay #heathersmusical #veronicasawyercosplay #veronicasawyer #bwayworldfanart #Broadway #westend #musical #musicalcosplay #heatherswestend #kornnuts #kornnut @officialbroadwayworld @carriehopefletcher
A post shared by Sidonie | she/her | ? (@starchild.cosplay) on Apr 28, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT
The ghost with the most is feeling a bit flirty today y'all. Has anyone seen A-Dog and B-Town? (The Beej in PJs saga continues!) ??? Fandom: @beetlejuicebway Edited: @starchild.cosplay Photo: A phone, a selftimer, and prayers. ** #cosplay #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #beetlejuicecosplay #femalebeetlejuice #fembeetlejuice #genderbendcosplay #musicalcosplay #broadwaycosplay #bjinpjs #beetlejuicebeetlejuicebeetlejuice #beetlelandsisrealyall #Iwillgodownwiththisship #ot3 #flirteeey #BwayWorldFanArt
A post shared by Annie (@call_me_angel_cosplay) on Apr 28, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT
I got nothing if I ain't got Santa Fe ??? Here's a return to one of my favorite cosplays, Jack Kelly from Newsies! I watched the 2017 film for the fourth or fifth time yesterday and it just reminded me how much I love this musical. I decided to experiment with editing backgrounds, so here are the originals and the final products! Edited using remove.bg with photos from remove.bg and unsplash.com. I'm really happy with these! #newsies #disney #broadway #newsiescosplay #jackkelly #jackkellycosplay #newsiesedit #carryingthebanner #seizetheday #theworldwillknow #photoediting #cosplay #closetcosplay #cosplayedit #newyork #newyorkcity #bwayworldfanart #broadwaycosplays
A post shared by Amanda? (Nova) she/her (@stellarpanda1024) on Apr 18, 2020 at 5:31pm PDT
Halloween was fun with a big group of friends! I was Catherine Parr from Six with a homemade costume. Jimmy was fascinated by the shiny fabric and trim. #catherineparr #catherineparrsix #six #sixmusical #sixthemusical #sixthemusicalus #sixcosplay #catherineparrcosplay #idontneedyourlove #fanfriday #bwayworldfanart #broadwaycosplays
A post shared by Amanda? (Nova) she/her (@stellarpanda1024) on Oct 31, 2019 at 7:22pm PDT
Welcome to the Netherworld!! • Miss Argentina is here!! This was my first time doing a body painted character and this is only my second makeup try & I'm so happy with how it came out!! HUGE shout out to @itsginnydi for her awesome body/face painting tutorial (for her Jester) I must have watched that like 100 times and honestly I think it made all the difference in how well my paint came out!! Definitely go check her out if you're planning on any type of bodypainted cosplay!! ?: @oneforcecosplay • #missargentina #missargentinacosplay #missargentinabeetlejuice #neatherworld #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #beetlejuicecosplay #beetlejuicemusical #beetlejuicecosplay #bwaybeetlejuice #beetlejuicebway #broadway #broadwaymusical #musical #musicaltheatre #musicalcosplay #broadwaycosplay #understudies #own #my #heart #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaying #costume #cosplayofinstagram #crossplay #cosplaymakeup #bodypaint
A post shared by Gemma (@jedigem) on Apr 30, 2020 at 9:26am PDT
? ? What comes next? You've been "freed". Do you know how hard it is to lead? You're on your own. Awesome, wow! Do you have a clue what happens now? Oceans rise! Empires fall! It's much harder when it's all your call. All alone...across the sea. When your people say they hate you...don't come crawling back to me! ?? #bwayworldfanart #broadwaycosplay #broadwaycosplayer #broadway #broadwayworld #hamiltoncosplay #kinggeorgeiiicosplay #kinggeorgeiii #hamiltonmusical #cosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayer #yellowbrickroadcosplay #youllbeback #whatcomesnext #iknowhim
A post shared by Ashlee Reck (@ashreck221b) on Apr 30, 2020 at 12:37pm PDT
Some more J.D. content :3 ~ ~ #bwayworldfanart ~ ~ I still have a L O T of pictures that I haven't posted jet so yeah look forward to see some more J.D. and sallyface content. Also I will buy some more wigs~ and I am planning to make a suit for someone~ so look also forward for (I think) 3-4 more cosplays. I am really excited for that. And most of them are from Musicals. ~ Some "small" hints for the new cosplays: dear evan hansen, Beetlejuice and Sallyface. ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ #cosplay #cos #heathers #JD #J.D #Musical #musicalcos #musicalscosplay #JDcos #JDcosplay #J.D.cos #J.D.cosplay
A post shared by Melon (@melon._cos) on May 1, 2020 at 8:32am PDT
#ItsGonnaBeMayyyyy .... If you know me, you know I love musical theatre and I loooovvvveeee #NSYNC (In the 90s and early 2000s, I was 100% #TeamNSYNC ... I had the #HitClips, I had the #TearinUpTheCharts book, I had the @nsync @clairesstores lip glosses, I had all the cd's, @jonmcreynolds and I would put on the #NoStringsAttachedAlbum and jump up on my bunk beds singing at the top of our lungs and we'd try to learn the choreography and we would but on the album every night on my boom box when it was time to go to bed, I watched the @disneychannel concert special on repeat, I went to see the filmed @thegarden concert on @imax, I had dolls, I had @nsync holographic valentines, I had a duffel that said #MrsTimberlake ... it was serious ...) that being said, you know I couldn't resist a good #MusicalTheatre and @nsync crossover!!!! I had to do my best to put together a little lilac situation and #BroadwayBound (or #WestEndBound rather) ... inspired by @arunblair as #May in @julietmusical, the West End musical that shakes up the traditional #Shakespeare star-crossed lovers story and sets it to all your favorite 90s #MaxMartin hits including @nsync's iconic #ItsGonnaBeMe !!!!!!! I love the character of May because it's a brand new character written for this new show who is Juliet's oldest and best friend, full of Springtime sunniness and sass and helps Juliet on her journey of female empowerment and self-discovery ... all while slaying some amazing pastel looks!!!! I'm so excited about this fresh take on my favorite classic Shakespeare tale with sparkling new, well-developed and unique characters like May advancing Juliet's new feminist, girl power heavy storyline. This is the production I've been most excited about on #TheWestEnd and have been dying most to see (other than @jamiemusical), and I can't wait until the London theatres re-open so I can go with my #WestEndGirls @elishamistretta and @leila_ninaaa to see this show!!! And I can't wait to let out the Boy Ban Stan in me and get my entire life to every *NSYNC song in this show! #ItsGonnaBeMay #BroadwayBound #AndJulietMusical #&Juliet #PaigeEightBlog #ForAllThingsTheatre #TurnToPaigeEight #PaigeEight
A post shared by Sydney Paige (@sydneypaigeeight) on May 1, 2020 at 10:52pm PDT
?This make up!!? • • What a journey. When I got into cosplay it was such an eye opening experience. From starting to to current day. The friends I have made, the moments and memories I will cherish. The experiences I have had and all the photos that have been taken! My cosplay just like me as a person keeps evolving and changing and the fandoms keep expanding. From angel grove to Jellicle junkyard to a long time a go in a galaxy far far away. My world of dreams and creation has expanded. Some of you have been on this journey with me from day one. Some are new to my little corner. Ether way, I thank you for being a part and I hope you enjoy the ride. • • This week I'll be show casing cosplayers both in my story and on my feed! Keep an eye out for some stellar humans coming your way soon! • • Keep exploring, MGP?? #coricopat #coricopatandtantomile #catsmakeup #catswig #catsthemusical #catsthemusicalcosplay #catsmusical #catsmusicalcosplay #catsbroadway #jelliclecats #jellicleball #jellicle #jelliclecosplay #jellicletribe #cosplayersofinstagram #broadwaycosplay #musicalcosplay #makeupartist #kryolan #theatermakeup #gaygeek #gaycosplay #gaycalifornia #gaycali #musclegeek #musclegeekphysique #fortunefavorsthebold #fearlesslivesforever #singer #catstour
A post shared by James Reese (@musclegeekphysique) on May 3, 2020 at 8:46am PDT
"I'm a public figure now! People expect me to-" "Lie?!" "BE ENCOURAGING" ⚪️ More Glinda for @officialbroadwayworld #bwayworldfanart ⚪️ I hope everyone is being safe and keeping their distance. We can't all come and go by bubble. ⚪️ Photo by @daniel.kruger Cosplay by me ⚪️ #glinda #glindacosplay #wicked #wickedcosplay #broadway #broadwaycosplay #glindathegoodwitch
A post shared by Katie (@thatsnicedeer) on May 3, 2020 at 9:41am PDT
@officialbroadwayworld said broadway cosplay? I say heck yeah! Here's me as Katherine from Newsies!!! #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Dakota (@western.dakota) on May 3, 2020 at 8:38am PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Releases New Music Video For 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Honor of the Frontline Workers
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Clarifies That Nick Cordero Still Requires 'Assisted Breathing' Despite Successful Tracheostomy
Amanda Kloots shared yesterday that Nick underwent a successful tracheostomy procedure. It was incorrectly reported that this means Nick is now able t... (read more)