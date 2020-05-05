#BwayWorldFanArt
Check Out Week 7 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 8!

Article Pixel May. 5, 2020  

There are some insanely talented Broadway cosplayers out there! Check out their work from week 7's cosplay challenge.

This week's theme is: Show Logos!

The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!

Get to drawing!

Welcome to the Netherworld!! • Miss Argentina is here!! This was my first time doing a body painted character and this is only my second makeup try & I'm so happy with how it came out!! HUGE shout out to @itsginnydi for her awesome body/face painting tutorial (for her Jester) I must have watched that like 100 times and honestly I think it made all the difference in how well my paint came out!! Definitely go check her out if you're planning on any type of bodypainted cosplay!! ?: @oneforcecosplay • #missargentina #missargentinacosplay #missargentinabeetlejuice #neatherworld #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #beetlejuicecosplay #beetlejuicemusical #beetlejuicecosplay #bwaybeetlejuice #beetlejuicebway #broadway #broadwaymusical #musical #musicaltheatre #musicalcosplay #broadwaycosplay #understudies #own #my #heart #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaying #costume #cosplayofinstagram #crossplay #cosplaymakeup #bodypaint

A post shared by Gemma (@jedigem) on Apr 30, 2020 at 9:26am PDT

#ItsGonnaBeMayyyyy .... If you know me, you know I love musical theatre and I loooovvvveeee #NSYNC (In the 90s and early 2000s, I was 100% #TeamNSYNC ... I had the #HitClips, I had the #TearinUpTheCharts book, I had the @nsync @clairesstores lip glosses, I had all the cd's, @jonmcreynolds and I would put on the #NoStringsAttachedAlbum and jump up on my bunk beds singing at the top of our lungs and we'd try to learn the choreography and we would but on the album every night on my boom box when it was time to go to bed, I watched the @disneychannel concert special on repeat, I went to see the filmed @thegarden concert on @imax, I had dolls, I had @nsync holographic valentines, I had a duffel that said #MrsTimberlake ... it was serious ...) that being said, you know I couldn't resist a good #MusicalTheatre and @nsync crossover!!!! I had to do my best to put together a little lilac situation and #BroadwayBound (or #WestEndBound rather) ... inspired by @arunblair as #May in @julietmusical, the West End musical that shakes up the traditional #Shakespeare star-crossed lovers story and sets it to all your favorite 90s #MaxMartin hits including @nsync's iconic #ItsGonnaBeMe !!!!!!! I love the character of May because it's a brand new character written for this new show who is Juliet's oldest and best friend, full of Springtime sunniness and sass and helps Juliet on her journey of female empowerment and self-discovery ... all while slaying some amazing pastel looks!!!! I'm so excited about this fresh take on my favorite classic Shakespeare tale with sparkling new, well-developed and unique characters like May advancing Juliet's new feminist, girl power heavy storyline. This is the production I've been most excited about on #TheWestEnd and have been dying most to see (other than @jamiemusical), and I can't wait until the London theatres re-open so I can go with my #WestEndGirls @elishamistretta and @leila_ninaaa to see this show!!! And I can't wait to let out the Boy Ban Stan in me and get my entire life to every *NSYNC song in this show! #ItsGonnaBeMay #BroadwayBound #AndJulietMusical #&Juliet #PaigeEightBlog #ForAllThingsTheatre #TurnToPaigeEight #PaigeEight

A post shared by Sydney Paige (@sydneypaigeeight) on May 1, 2020 at 10:52pm PDT

?This make up!!? • • What a journey. When I got into cosplay it was such an eye opening experience. From starting to to current day. The friends I have made, the moments and memories I will cherish. The experiences I have had and all the photos that have been taken! My cosplay just like me as a person keeps evolving and changing and the fandoms keep expanding. From angel grove to Jellicle junkyard to a long time a go in a galaxy far far away. My world of dreams and creation has expanded. Some of you have been on this journey with me from day one. Some are new to my little corner. Ether way, I thank you for being a part and I hope you enjoy the ride. • • This week I'll be show casing cosplayers both in my story and on my feed! Keep an eye out for some stellar humans coming your way soon! • • Keep exploring, MGP?? #coricopat #coricopatandtantomile #catsmakeup #catswig #catsthemusical #catsthemusicalcosplay #catsmusical #catsmusicalcosplay #catsbroadway #jelliclecats #jellicleball #jellicle #jelliclecosplay #jellicletribe #cosplayersofinstagram #broadwaycosplay #musicalcosplay #makeupartist #kryolan #theatermakeup #gaygeek #gaycosplay #gaycalifornia #gaycali #musclegeek #musclegeekphysique #fortunefavorsthebold #fearlesslivesforever #singer #catstour

A post shared by James Reese (@musclegeekphysique) on May 3, 2020 at 8:46am PDT



