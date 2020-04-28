#BwayWorldFanArt
Check Out Week 6 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 7!

Article Pixel Apr. 28, 2020  

There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their artwork from week 6's Disney on Broadway challenge.

This week's theme is: Cosplay! We're switching up our art-form this week to feature our reader's best cosplay outfits.

The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!

Get to cosplaying!

#bwayworldfanart

A post shared by Broadway Fan (@bway_fanart) on Apr 22, 2020 at 3:21am PDT

#bwayworldfanart

A post shared by Broadway Fan (@bway_fanart) on Apr 22, 2020 at 3:22am PDT

#bwayworldfanart #frozenbroadway #elsa #caissielevy

A post shared by Miranda Solis (@potato_in_da_cup) on Apr 22, 2020 at 2:33pm PDT

part of your world // personal art piece . . hey everyone! long time no see. i apologise sincerely for being absent so long!! with quarantine for the next 3 weeks, expect ( hopefully ) more art and covers! here's a drawing of one of, if not the best, ariels, @officialsierraboggess in costume! ( imagine being bored during quarantine, i'll be too busy hunching over my drawing tablet pfft- ) . . materials | huion kamvas pro 16 clip studio paint internal sobbing staying up till 5 am with 4 hours of sleep a very sore, painful neck . . time taken | 14-15 hours ( approximately ) . . #art #digitalart #procreate #butterflies #illustration #digitalillustration #illustrate #doodleoodles_art #instaart #drawing #aestheticart #aestheticdrawing #digitalart #digitaldrawing #portrait #comissionsopen #artwork #illustrator #nzartistsoninstagram #illust #kawaii #myart #cuteart #anime #artoninstagram #bwayworldfanart

A post shared by ? ongoing dtiys! ? (@daaedoodles_) on Mar 31, 2020 at 3:09pm PDT

????? ???? ??????? ??'? ???? ??? ????????!!! ??a?? So happy for a??Courtney Reed heading back to Aladdin on Broadway!!! Courtney and Arielle you are STARS a??i??? a??a??a??a??a??a?? #nailart #handpaintednails #naildesigns #nailingbroadway #nailedit #broadwaynails #broadway #broadwaymusicals #theatre #musicaltheatre #fanart #painting #nyc #pretty #instagood #art #aladdin #aladdinbroadway #disney #disneynails #disneynailsart #disneyart #bwayworldfanart #princessa??a??a??a?? Made by @maddiejantzia??a??

A post shared by Nailing Broadway (@nailingbroadway) on Oct 9, 2019 at 11:45am PDT

Katherine really is a Disney princess but Jack is FAR from a prince. Regardless, adorable. Sometimes I think Katherine should've just punched Jack's lights out for real. And Newsies is obviously my favorite thing that Disney could ever have put on Broadway. #bwayworldfanart @officialbroadwayworld #newsies #newsiesmusical #newsiesbroadway #newsiesfanart #katherineplumber #jackkelly #shipfanart #shipart #musicaltheatre #musicalfanart #disney #disneyfanart #digitalfanart #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitaldrawing #digitalartist #artdrawing #artofdrawing #draweveryday #drawingart #drawings #drawoftheday #justdraw #illustrationdrawing #illustrationinspiration #illustrationgram #illustrationart #illustrations

A post shared by (one highfalutin' sonuvagun) (@ripronnica) on Apr 23, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

"Am I a monster full of rage? Nowhere to go but on a rampage.. Or am I just a Monster... in a cage?" . . oKay, but Monster is hANDS DOWN my favorite song from @frozenbroadway. I had a phase where I would put this song on repeat in the shower, and there is a high likelihood I might go back into that phase :> . Another entry for #bwayworldfanart! . . . #frozen #frozenbroadway #frozenbway #frozenonbroadway #frozenthemusical #frozenmusical #elsa #frozenelsa #elsafrozen #frozenbroadwayfanart #frozenfanart #elsafanart #frozenmonster #monsterfrozen #monster #disneyonbroadway #disneyonbway #broadwaymusical #broadwayworld #broadway #broadwayfanart #musical #musicalfanart #disneyfrozen #fanart #digitalart

A post shared by Fangirl with a Pencil (@kay_in_pigtails) on Apr 24, 2020 at 5:48am PDT

Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Crutchie and Jeremy Jordan as Jack Kelly in Newsies. These two have such a great relationship and it was fun to draw this part of the prologue/Santa Fe. Edit: Andrew said "this is amazing" ??? #newsies #jackkelly #jeremyjordan #jackkellyfanart #crutchie #crutchiemorris #andrewkeenanbolger #santafe #seizetheday #carryingthebanner #newsiesfanart #newsiesmusical #disneyonbroadway #bwayworldfanart

A post shared by Amanda (@amanda.art5790) on Apr 20, 2020 at 9:31pm PDT



