Check Out Week 6 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 7!
There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their artwork from week 6's Disney on Broadway challenge.
This week's theme is: Cosplay! We're switching up our art-form this week to feature our reader's best cosplay outfits.
The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to cosplaying!
Yesterday's #ArtAtHome inspiration was lots of Mary Poppins... movie edition! a??i?? The inspo manifested after watching @bcefa and @disneyonbroadway stream of 25 Years of Disney on Broadway concert. aoe? Couldn't resist popping in an animated butterfly sticker, as I always loved the combination of live action and animation in the film version of "Jolly Holiday". ? Illustrated and digitized by me! Based on Disney's Mary Poppins (1964) film starring Julie Andrews & Dick Van Dyke. #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Lia Karidas (@liastrations) on Apr 19, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT
Okay, so @newsies is my favorite musical ever! And @officialbroadwayworld has a new fan art challenge and its art from a disney musical. Thought it would be a good time to post some art work I finally finished. So heres is Race, my favorite broadway character! #bwayworldfanart #racetrackhiggins #race #newsies #newsiesbroadway #broadwaymusical #broadway #racer #racetrack #fanart #bwayworld #theater #theatergeek #artist #art #sketch #sketchbook #procreate #digitalart #drawing #sketching #newsiesfanart #newsiesfan #characterdesign #characterart
A post shared by Jaelyn Cutright (@tappkid) on Apr 21, 2020 at 11:31am PDT
Day 9 of the Art Challenge- your favourite animal - inspired by the incredible @thelionkinguk ? - - Current Simba- @nickafoa - - - - - @lionking @thelionking @thelionkingnl @beyonce @childishgambino #lionking #thelionking #lion #costume #lionkingmusical #disneyonstage #disneyonbroadway #simba #disneymusical #costume #costumedesign #designer #theatre #musicals #broadway #westend #londontheatre #broadwaymusical #fashion #fashiondesign #julietaymor #fashionfeature007 #instagood #picoftheday #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by George Martin (@georgepmartin2002) on Apr 14, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT
#bwayworldfanart #disneysnewsies #newsies #newsiesmusical #newsiesofnewyork #musicaltheatre #hamilton #dearevanhansen #bemorechill #beetlejuice #assasins #starkidmemes #tagstakeforever#theater #theatrememes #theatre #musical #musicalshow #musicaltheatre #theatrekids #theatrememes #broadway #broadwaymemes #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #andrewrannells #whizzerbrown #elderprice #bookofmormon #falsettos
A post shared by Broadway Lovers (@babes.for.broadway) on Apr 21, 2020 at 2:38pm PDT
・ ・ I don't know when I don't know how But I know something's starting right now Watch and you'll see Some day I'll be Part of your world ・ ・ あなたのa??i?? ずっといっ??-ょにi?? i?? ほほえみか??'てi?? わた??-にi?? i?? a??かがはじまるi?? c??のa?-c??がi?? i?? いきたい あなたのa?-c??へ ・ ・ #bwayworldfanart #artathome #littlemermaid #littlemermaidnails #disneynails #Ariel
A post shared by maro (@_ma_r_o) on Apr 22, 2020 at 2:19am PDT
A post shared by Broadway Fan (@bway_fanart) on Apr 22, 2020 at 3:21am PDT
A post shared by Broadway Fan (@bway_fanart) on Apr 22, 2020 at 3:22am PDT
#bwayworldfanart #frozenbroadway #elsa #caissielevy
A post shared by Miranda Solis (@potato_in_da_cup) on Apr 22, 2020 at 2:33pm PDT
part of your world // personal art piece . . hey everyone! long time no see. i apologise sincerely for being absent so long!! with quarantine for the next 3 weeks, expect ( hopefully ) more art and covers! here's a drawing of one of, if not the best, ariels, @officialsierraboggess in costume! ( imagine being bored during quarantine, i'll be too busy hunching over my drawing tablet pfft- ) . . materials | huion kamvas pro 16 clip studio paint internal sobbing staying up till 5 am with 4 hours of sleep a very sore, painful neck . . time taken | 14-15 hours ( approximately ) . . #art #digitalart #procreate #butterflies #illustration #digitalillustration #illustrate #doodleoodles_art #instaart #drawing #aestheticart #aestheticdrawing #digitalart #digitaldrawing #portrait #comissionsopen #artwork #illustrator #nzartistsoninstagram #illust #kawaii #myart #cuteart #anime #artoninstagram #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by ? ongoing dtiys! ? (@daaedoodles_) on Mar 31, 2020 at 3:09pm PDT
? HE LIVES IN YOU ? my artwork inspired by Mufasa from the beautiful @thelionkinguk - - - - - - #thelionking #lionking #lion #theatre #musicaltheatre #art #artwork #musicaltheatreart #lionkingart #fanart #broadwayfanart #musicalfanart #broadway #westend #musicals #theatreart #julietaymor @thelionking @thelionkingnl @nickafoa @shaunescofferymusic @gugwanadlamini #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by George Martin (@georgepmartin2002) on Nov 9, 2019 at 1:01pm PST
????? ???? ??????? ??'? ???? ??? ????????!!! ??a?? So happy for a??Courtney Reed heading back to Aladdin on Broadway!!! Courtney and Arielle you are STARS a??i??? a??a??a??a??a??a?? #nailart #handpaintednails #naildesigns #nailingbroadway #nailedit #broadwaynails #broadway #broadwaymusicals #theatre #musicaltheatre #fanart #painting #nyc #pretty #instagood #art #aladdin #aladdinbroadway #disney #disneynails #disneynailsart #disneyart #bwayworldfanart #princessa??a??a??a?? Made by @maddiejantzia??a??
A post shared by Nailing Broadway (@nailingbroadway) on Oct 9, 2019 at 11:45am PDT
#bwayworldfanart ?a??i?? reindeers ARE better than people (and easier to paint, too!)
A post shared by madyn! ? (@madynharris) on Apr 23, 2020 at 2:33pm PDT
Katherine really is a Disney princess but Jack is FAR from a prince. Regardless, adorable. Sometimes I think Katherine should've just punched Jack's lights out for real. And Newsies is obviously my favorite thing that Disney could ever have put on Broadway. #bwayworldfanart @officialbroadwayworld #newsies #newsiesmusical #newsiesbroadway #newsiesfanart #katherineplumber #jackkelly #shipfanart #shipart #musicaltheatre #musicalfanart #disney #disneyfanart #digitalfanart #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitaldrawing #digitalartist #artdrawing #artofdrawing #draweveryday #drawingart #drawings #drawoftheday #justdraw #illustrationdrawing #illustrationinspiration #illustrationgram #illustrationart #illustrations
A post shared by (one highfalutin' sonuvagun) (@ripronnica) on Apr 23, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT
"Am I a monster full of rage? Nowhere to go but on a rampage.. Or am I just a Monster... in a cage?" . . oKay, but Monster is hANDS DOWN my favorite song from @frozenbroadway. I had a phase where I would put this song on repeat in the shower, and there is a high likelihood I might go back into that phase :> . Another entry for #bwayworldfanart! . . . #frozen #frozenbroadway #frozenbway #frozenonbroadway #frozenthemusical #frozenmusical #elsa #frozenelsa #elsafrozen #frozenbroadwayfanart #frozenfanart #elsafanart #frozenmonster #monsterfrozen #monster #disneyonbroadway #disneyonbway #broadwaymusical #broadwayworld #broadway #broadwayfanart #musical #musicalfanart #disneyfrozen #fanart #digitalart
A post shared by Fangirl with a Pencil (@kay_in_pigtails) on Apr 24, 2020 at 5:48am PDT
Here is my entry for this week's #bwayworldfanart with the theme of #disneyonbroadway . I hope y'all like it!
A post shared by Scribbles of Ae0ren (@scribblesofae0ren) on Apr 24, 2020 at 7:16am PDT
Katherine Plumber from @newsies. @karalindsay1 did such a great job of playing her. #bwayworldfanart #newsies #karalindsay #fanart #broadway #musicals
A post shared by ? ? ? ? ?i??<i??a-?´i??a??a"?a"?a??a?'*. (@raienang) on Apr 26, 2020 at 10:00am PDT
Was bored for like???FOREVER. So I had to draw again, this is from @thelionking , hope y'all like it at least. @officialbroadwayworld #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by euryphaessa (@just_eurythings) on Apr 26, 2020 at 7:51am PDT
I love the head pieces in the Broadway show of The Lion King that I had to create a variation in my style! Today is also the 18th anniversary of the National Tour! Should I create more characters from the show in the same style? Let me know what you think! @lsteventaylor @thelionking @disneyonbroadway #Lionking #Disney #broadway #musical #disney #fanart #fanmade #poster #disneyonbroadway #instagood #instalike #instafollow #mufasa #simba #scar #CircleofLife #lion #instagram #graphicdesigner #graphicdesign #digitalart #digitalartist #digitalartwork #Toronto #DisneyArtSpotlightFeature #disneyartfans #disneyarts #featuredisneyart
A post shared by PuckHeroes Artwork (@puckheroesart) on Apr 27, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT
Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Crutchie and Jeremy Jordan as Jack Kelly in Newsies. These two have such a great relationship and it was fun to draw this part of the prologue/Santa Fe. Edit: Andrew said "this is amazing" ??? #newsies #jackkelly #jeremyjordan #jackkellyfanart #crutchie #crutchiemorris #andrewkeenanbolger #santafe #seizetheday #carryingthebanner #newsiesfanart #newsiesmusical #disneyonbroadway #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Amanda (@amanda.art5790) on Apr 20, 2020 at 9:31pm PDT
My submission for @officialbroadwayworld broadway fanart for week 6: Disney on Broadway. Having just played Cogsworth a little over a year ago I had to recreate the dynamic duo having my favorite argument in the show. I put my own spin on their costumes and had a lot of fun with it. #bwayworldfanart #disneyonbroadway #beautyandthebeastmusical #cogsworth #lumiere #musicaltheatrefanart #musicaltheatre
A post shared by Ashlee Reck (@ashreck221b) on Apr 27, 2020 at 7:17pm PDT
This week's @officialbroadwayworld challenge is Disney and let me just say, The Little Mermaid Broadway soundtrack is amazing (we need a revival)! These lyrics are from the song "Her Voice" and I was inspired to mimic the art style of calligraphy in silhouettes for this piece! It's also supposed to mimic the playbill art for the show • • #bwayworldfanart #thelittlemermaidbroadway #disneyonbroadway #musicals #fanart #art
A post shared by Leanne (@myth._art) on Apr 27, 2020 at 6:21pm PDT
Katherine Plumber ? @newsies @karalindsay1 @bystyles #art #watercolors #watercolorpencils #pencil #katherineplumber #katherinepulitzer #newsies #newsiesmusical #newsiesthemusical #broadway #broadwayfanart #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by @ purpleroses_art on Apr 28, 2020 at 2:22am PDT
This weeks official theme for Broadway Fanart challenge is "Disney on Broadway" and I thought I might do one of my favorites. I remember seeing "Lion King" live on Broadway when I was a little girl and it being one of the most magical performances I've seen.#bwayworldfanart#lionkingbroadway#lionking#art#watercolorpainting#drawing#painting#disneyonbroadway#disney
A post shared by Deja B. (@deja_b_art) on Apr 27, 2020 at 11:25pm PDT
