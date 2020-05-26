Check Out Week 10 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 11!
There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their work from week 10's shows you want to see challenge.
This week's theme is: Your Favorite Broadway Star! It can be artwork of them in costume/character or out of costume.
The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to drawing!
Don't be alarmed if I fall, head over feet ? Have you seen @jaggedlittlepill ? I love this show so much! . . . #artistsoninstagram #art #myart #followme #like4like #follow #procreate #digitalart #digitalartist #instaart #artist #instagramart #youngartist #dailyart #myartwork #draw #drawing #artwork #instadraw #creative #doodle #jaggedlittlepill #jaggedlittlebroadway #broadway #broadwaymusical #musical #love #alanis #theatre #newyork
Hamilton characters in the movie theater #movietheater #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonfanart #fanart #broadway #broadwaymusical #musical #linmanuelmiranda #andpeggy #thomasjeffersonhamilton #georgewashingtonhamilton #jamesmadisonhamilton #angelicaschuyler #elizaschuylerhamilton #art #artwork #drawing #draw #sketch #funny #hamiltonfunny #hamiltonmemes #hamiltonbroadway #daveeddiggs #phillipasoo #jasminecephasjones #reneeelisegoldsberry #oaksmash #lafayettehamiltonmusical
I listened to the Oklahoma Revival and it slaps. - - - {tags} #oklahoma #oklahomamusical #musical #bwayworldfanart #musicals #broadway #musicalfanart #fanart #musicaltheatre #musicalart #drawings #artistoninstagram #artist #markerart #copicmarkers #copic #bianyo #bianyomarkers #shuttleartmarkers #curlymclain #oklahomabway #sketchbook #sketchbookdrawing #chameleonmarkers #musicaltheater #theatreartist #invisibleillustrations2020 #broadwaymusicals #watercolor #markerdrawing
The chances of me making fanart for this musical at one point was absolutely like,,, 110% so here's Bonnie and Clyde!! Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes are absolute wonders and I aspire to be that good someday! And the way they portray these characters is astonishing like holy MOLY it's wonderful!! I love this musical so like,,, if you like historical based musicals I would 100% recommend 10/10. I hope you guys like it!! (Also, I'm also entering this into @officialbroadwayworld's fanart challenge because I absolutely would love seeing this musical live that would be the dream) @jeremymjordan @lauraosnes #bonnieandclydemusical #fanart #myart #digitalart #broadway #bwayworldfanart #procreate
Quick and simple piece I made for @officialbroadwayworld's challenge this week: "A Show You Want To See"! I love Legally Blonde, and found this lyric from the song "Positive" fitting for the times (though the context of the song doesn't match). Stay safe and healthy everyone, and "keep it positive!" ?? • • #bwayworldfanart #legallyblondethemusical #musicals #lyrics #calligraphy
Squidward ??? I really hope to see this show one day! @thespongebobmusical @gavinleeofficial @playitcooley #art #watercolors #pearlescentwatercolors #watercolorpencils #pencil #squidward #squidwardtentacles #imnotaloser #tentaclespectaclethemusical #spongebob #spongebobmusical #spongebobthemusical #spongebobbroadway #spongebobtour #spongebobmusicalfanart #tap #tapdance #nationaltapdanceday #fanart #broadwayfanart #bwayworldfanart
I would've killed to watch Beetlejuice before it closed. #bwayworldfanart #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #lydiadeetz #lydiadeetzfanart #beetlejuicebeetlejuicebeetlejuice #beetlejuicemusical #beetlejuicefanart #fanart #broadwaymusical #broadwayfanart #musicaltheatre #digitalart #digitalillustration It's literally been so long since I've drawn Lydia -
