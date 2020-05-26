#BwayWorldFanArt
Check Out Week 10 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 11!

Article Pixel May. 26, 2020  

There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their work from week 10's shows you want to see challenge.

This week's theme is: Your Favorite Broadway Star! It can be artwork of them in costume/character or out of costume.

The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!

Get to drawing!

➗North Shore for the win! ➗ #BwayWorldFanArt

A post shared by Rylind2006 (@rylin_dierkes1087) on

#bwayworldfanart

A post shared by @ loony_lovegood_art on


