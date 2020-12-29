Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Spongebob Squarepants Challenge!

Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt

We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.

Check out last week's submissions for Spongebob Squarepants below!

Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! For our final 2020 challenge, we're asking for artwork based on your favorite show!

The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

Get to drawing!

While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!