Check Out 10 Highlights From the One-Night Only Return of THE ROSIE O'DONNELL SHOW Benefiting The Actors Fund

Last night The Rosie O'Donnell Show returned for a one-night only event to raise money for The Actors Fund! The show raised over $600,000 in support of The Actors Fund in order to help in this time of crisis. Additional donations can still be made by visiting give.actorsfund.org/Rosie

The evening featured performances and appearances by Shoshana Bean, Kristin Chenoweth, Gloria Estefan, Jordan Fisher, Neil Patrick Harris, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald & Will Swenson, Katharine McPhee & David Foster, Alan Menken, Kelli O'Hara, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Gavin Creel, Titus Burgess, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, and more!

Check out 10 highlights from the one-night-only return of The Rosie O'Donnell show Below!

Lin shared what movies his kids are watching, what he's looking forward to seeing once the lights of Broadway turn back on, and more!

Kelli O'Hara shares her new daily routine and sings Take Me To The World.

Hear Idina share the relatable struggle of dealing with her songs at-home math schoolwork during this time of social distancing.

Listen to Patti sing A Hundred Years From Today, Nat King Cole's Smile, and a tease of Meadowlark!

Hear Jordan Fisher sing For Forever from Dear Evan Hansen!

Listen to Gavin Creel sing You Matter to Me" from Waitress!

Hear Tituss Burgess sing The Glory of Love from Beaches!

Hear Ben Platt 's take on Adele's Make You Feel My Love!

The legendary couple share how they've been passing the time and more!





