Check Out 10 Highlights From the One-Night Only Return of THE ROSIE O'DONNELL SHOW Benefiting The Actors Fund
Last night The Rosie O'Donnell Show returned for a one-night only event to raise money for The Actors Fund! The show raised over $600,000 in support of The Actors Fund in order to help in this time of crisis. Additional donations can still be made by visiting give.actorsfund.org/Rosie
The evening featured performances and appearances by Shoshana Bean, Kristin Chenoweth, Gloria Estefan, Jordan Fisher, Neil Patrick Harris, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald & Will Swenson, Katharine McPhee & David Foster, Alan Menken, Kelli O'Hara, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Gavin Creel, Titus Burgess, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, and more!
Check out 10 highlights from the one-night-only return of The Rosie O'Donnell show Below!
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin shared what movies his kids are watching, what he's looking forward to seeing once the lights of Broadway turn back on, and more!
Kelli O'Hara
Idina Menzel
Patti LuPone
Jordan Fisher
Gavin Creel
Tituss Burgess
Ben Platt
Laura Benanti
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
